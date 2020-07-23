Racing... Only Bettor: Best bets on bumper weekend of Group 1 action

It's the traditional mid-summer highlight as Enable takes on the Ballydoyle battalion in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot this Saturday. There is also competitive action from York along with Group 1 action from The Curragh. Listen to the show and read the summary of their bets.

Saturday at Ascot

15:35 - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Kevin: "It's frustrating that we have such a small field. In terms of how the race will be run it's interesting that connection have not sent a horse to run with Enable and I hope they don't regret not running something alongside her. Japan has been behind Enable on a couple of occasions. Sovereign is better than he showed first time out this season. I was happy enough with Enable in the Eclipse and she is clearly the most likely winner of this. It's difficult to have a bet at the prices but from a tactical point of view it should be fascinating."

Barry: "I think a lot of people feel that Sovereign is in here to make the pace. I feel Japan is the one here. I've been disappointed with Enable on the last few occasions and it's interesting that Aidan O'Brien has decided to run Japan here rather than Magical. I may just lay the favourite and have the three Ballydoyle horses running for me."

14:25 - Moet & Chandon International Stakes

Barry: "I like Ebury. He was drawn on the wrong side at Royal Ascot and he current mark of 96 looks very workable and I think he will go close."

Kevin: A 20 runner handicap and we have landed on the same horse, Barry. Ebury is the one for me here too. The trip is the key for him and given his draw in the middle of the track has me leaning towards him.

13:50 - Pat Eddery Stakes

Kevin: "I really like Twaasol here. He looked a bit green and raw on his debut. He ran out a really good winner of the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom and I think that stamped him as a proper stakes horse going forward. It won't be easy here but I think he will be difficult to beat here."

Barry: "I agree with Kevin. Twaasol is a horse very much going in the right direction and can keep up his unbeaten record here."

15:00 - Nifty Fifty Handicap

Barry: "This looks a proper contest. Tsar is a proper tough three-year-old but the one I like is Evening Sun. The step up in trip should suit and he can go well at a big price."

Kevin: "I thought Johan was good last time out and there should be more improvement in him."

16:10 - Betfred.com Handicap

Barry: "Media Storm is one that I like here. He's rated 82 and is another horse going in the right direction."

Saturday at York

14:40 - York Stakes

Kevin: "I was slightly surprised how they rode Elaraqam last time. I would love to see him pop out here, the track should suit him. He looks to be the best horse in the race and I think I must give him one more chance."

Barry: "Telecaster did what was expected of him at Longchamp last time. The favourite is opposable, and Telecaster is the one for me here."

14:05 - Skybet Fillies Handicap

Barry: "It's disappointing that we have such a small field here. Golden Hind was second to a Godolphin filly last time and at around 6/1 she is the one for me

15:15 - Skybet Club Handicap

Barry: "This is another competitive race with Hartswood the one that stands out. The buzz from connections is really positive and he should be a working man's price at the weekend."

Sunday at Ascot

15:40 - Princess Margaret Stakes

Kevin: "It would be fascinating if More Beautiful runs here. She was disappointing at Royal Ascot but she still has loads of potential."

15:05 - Valiant Stakes Lyric Fillies Stakes

Barry: "Billesdon Brook is entered. If she lines up she could be worth taking on."

Kevin: "If Miss O'Connor appears then she would be of interest."

Sunday at the Curragh

14:55 - Tattersalls Gold Cup

Kevin: "It's not a big surprise that Magical is running here. She is very, very good and is going to be very difficult to oppose. Buckhurst was impressive at the Curragh last time. Connections have always felt he was a Group 1 horse and it will be fascinating to see if he can reach that level. You would hope that Madhmoon will improved as a four-year-old and could get into the mix."

Best Bets

Kevin: "Twaasol in the 13:30 at Ascot on Saturday is my selection. It's a step up into stakes company and hopefully he can make the jump."

Gary: "Nan Yehi in the 14:30 at Gowran Park on Saturday is the one for me. She has a bit to find on the figures but I think she will take the step up."

Racing Only..Bettor Double: Twaasol & Nah Yehi