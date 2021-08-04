Racing League Tips: The handicapper's mistake can be our gain with Akkeringa at Doncaster

The Racing League was tricky to negotiate last week, but I'd be hopeful of a winner today back on the turf at a fair track like Doncaster.

Frankie Dettori makes his appearance for the first time with a few rides on Thursday, which are likely to prove popular, and I would always advise following him when he makes a midweek show. However, this may be more obligation rather than in search of a good thing given he is one of the faces of the promo hub for the Racing League, so perhaps worth bearing that in mind - cue him grabbing a clean sweep.

The opener at 17:42 looks like a tricky start with Ballintoy Harbour looking the form horse in the race after a good win over a subsequent winner last time, but he is not sure to back that up. My attention was turned by the steadily progressive Autumn Flight, which Dettori ironically rides, but then the likes of Many A Star crept into my thinking as well as a few others, and it was a case of no bet.

Williams eye-catcher looks great each-way value

The 18:13, in turn, did throw up the first bet of the night, albeit it was almost the favourite Ivatheengine who, to be clear, is feared should he progress from his run at Newcastle last week now on his second start after a wind op.

However, he has not been missed by the market, but Akkeringa for trainer Stuart Williams has.

No. 10 (8) Akkeringa SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 80

The three-year-old was on a steep upward curve before he failed to get a clean shot at a hot handicap at Newmarket last month when denied a clear passage and failed to get fully wound up. He finished under a hand and heels ride and has shockingly been dropped 3lbs by the handicapper.

This race represents a drop into calmer waters from 0-105 Class 2 into a 0-90 Class 3, and a return to the scene of his penultimate victory can see him continue his progression.

His latest win at Newmarket has worked out well with the fourth a winner next time, the third scoring since the sixth was only beaten four lengths behind Strike Red at Newcastle last week to tie in today's form, and the seventh went close in chasing home the useful Popmaster.

He looks on a fair handicap mark only four pounds higher, and the three-old should be making his presence felt in this contest.

Progressive Prince can crown Hannon and Levey

The 18:48 looked wide open, and I was happy to give it a swerve, but the 19:20 threw up the second bet of the night in Tahitian Prince at what looks like a generous each-way price.

No. 2 (2) Tahitian Prince (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 84

The handicapper has been kind with Tahitian Prince's handicap mark, given he has won three of his four starts this season, and the form in each of those could not have worked out better.

His stand out piece of form comes from here at Doncaster when edging out a progressive rival that won two of his next three starts and is 15lbs higher in the handicap.

The selection is similarly higher in the handicap but has progressed with each start this season and has seen both his Kempton wins given form boosts.

Air To Air is not to be taken lightly, but the Hannon horses' attitude will hold him in good stead here and his price is too big to turn away.

Time for HMS President to put it all together

HMS President has been more than frustrating to back, but he has excuses for his Epsom run when hampered and given too much to do and sandwiched that effort with two good runs at Windsor, so is fancied in the 19:53 to get back to winning ways.

No. 2 (6) Hms President (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 89

The latest run, when third behind a progressive rival in a good Class 2 event, he shaped as though he would be the type to benefit from the fitting of headgear.

Connections take a drop back in grade and fit the first time cheek-pieces, and the return to a more galloping track should see him to best effect.

This is not the deepest contest, with many lacking any reason for improvement, so the dice is rolled.