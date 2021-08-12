Racing League Tips: Lankaran all the rage but Double Dealing is the joker in the pack

I can't lie; I was absolutely gutted to get chinned on the line last week at double-figure odds, but all three horses ran well to secure a small profit, and we can bounce back with a winner today.

The Racing League this week is at Lingfield's all-weather track. Usually, a course very tricky to negotiate and contrary to popular belief, there is very little draw bias with low, medium or high drawn runners with win percentages from 5f to 12f at 12%, 13% and 12%. Still, be prepared for the nonsense of "he is drawn in the car park" and can't win.

Ferguson Filly can get us off to a flyer

The first race of the evening is the 17:38 William Hill Extra Places Racing League R13, and the card threw up its first bet with Copinet, a three-year-old on a steep upward all-weather curve.

No. 8 (3) Copinet SBK 9/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 79

She is two for four on the all-weather, including an impressive victory here at Lingfield over five furlongs, where she admittedly beat very little, but her other two efforts have seen her beaten into second and third by a combined distance of just 1.25 lengths, including by a subsequent French Group 3 runner-up to Goodwood King George winner Suesa.

She may well turn out to be the type with a higher rating on the all-weather than the turf. She put in a good effort at Nottingham in a race that had worked out very well before stopping quickly, upped to six furlongs at Yarmouth when something was clearly a miss.

She finished third on week one at Newcastle on her latest outing, but there was a significant headwind that day, and she failed to get any cover racing down the centre of the track (all winners came stand side). She travelled like the best horse in the race before being caught late by two that had track position and had been covered up for much of the race.

That effort can be upgraded, and her two Wolverhampton runs, including an impressive eased down victory over today's trip, give optimism that she is open to further improvement.

Ivatheengine a favourable price, but tactics are an unknown

In the 18:08 William Hill Play Responsibly Racing League R14 Breath Of Sun was the first port of call back here at Lingfield, for which he is two for three with a Saffie Osborne claiming five, but he has questions to answer after his last two efforts.

Ivatheengine has a hard-luck storey written all over him unless they decide to switch up tactics from stall three and get handy early on. He keeps catching the eye and is climbing the handicap as a result, but his price is hard to shy away from, although, with the tactics unknown, he will be left to an in-running bet.

The power of Attorney has been overlooked because of stall 12

The 18:38 William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R15 coughed up our next bet with The Attorney, whose powerful finishing effort at Leicester last time has been overlooked because of the draw in stall 12.

No. 7 (12) The Attorney (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 87

As mentioned above, there is little to no draw bias here at Lingfield, and the runner-up from his latest win scored in excellent style next time off a three pounds higher mark.

Given the selection was the only horse to come from off the pace in a slowly run race, a seven pounds rise could underestimate him.

He was an impressive scorer on his last visit to the all-weather and should be two for two but for hanging violently off the bend here at Lingfield last November.

He arrives with the strongest recent form in the book, and it's hard to see him out of the frame here.

Lankaran feared but Double Dealing is his joker

The final bet of the card comes in the 19:08 William Hill Double Your Odds Racing League R16, and although Lankaran is feared, I was of the impression he was one to catch once stepped up in trip or running at a stiffer track.

No. 7 (10) Double Dealing (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

Double Dealing gave the firm impression that he was ready to strike when running behind the above tip, The Attorney, at Leicester last time under no more than a hand and heels ride. He was given far too much to do but stuck on eye-catching well to suggest another crack at this one-mile trip was well worth the effort.

His sole attempt at this trip came on soft ground at Doncaster, where he plugged on with credit without looking in love with the ground.

He finished third of six behind one that is now rated 16lbs higher in the handicap and made all of the running (hard to come from off the pace that day).

A switch back to the all-weather for which his record is three for four, including a powerful Maiden win here at Lingfield, looks a good move, while his only defeat on this surface came on debut. He surely has more to offer, and it's wise to keep on the right side of this upward curve.