Racing League Tips: Compensation awaits for followers of well-handicapped Williams horse

We continue on the turf with a visit to Lingfield, a course where low drawn runners seem to find plenty of traffic on the rail and tend to be slightly unfavoured by the draw, winning over trips between 5f and 7f just 6.8% of the time compared to middle 8.9% and high 10.8%.

The opening 17:20 William Hill Free Or Four Racing League R25 contest had me scratching my head with an abundance of horses in with a shout and the market not missing the likes of Pearless.

However, even that one comes with negatives, so it was a case of no bet.

Compensation awaits on Akkeringa

The 17:40 William Hill Pick Your Places Racing League R26, though, had me throwing my cash like confetti at whoever would take it when I saw our very unlucky week two tip open up at 10.09/1 with some firms.

No. 9 (8) Akkeringa SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80

Akkeringa would have surely scored at Doncaster if he broke on terms and the eye-catching manner in which he glided past horses confirmed him as a well-handicapped horse to keep on side, and he runs off the same mark today.

He is one of three three-year-olds in the field and looks wildly over-priced in comparison to Marks Bear, who finished a neck in front of the selection at Donny when well-positioned, and the form has worked out excellently well.

Marks Bear won next time out, the fourth Tanfanatic was narrowly beaten at Windsor last week, while the seventh, Golden Apollo, finished second in the Great St Wilfred next time. If granted a clear run, the seventh would have won at Lingfield on the all-weather last week, and the eighth was touched off narrowly in the Silver Trophy at Ripon next time.

Akkeringa is now two pounds better off with the above-mentioned Marks Bear, has a favourable draw in stall eight, is unexposed since fitted with the tongue-tie and retains jockey Marco Ghiani.

Natural Path will be popular, but there is a reason they started him off over 7f, so it may be Manigordo (who is held by the selection through form lines) who posts the biggest threat.

Class act Dinoo can devour rivals

In the 18:10 William Hill Double Your Odds Racing League R27 it was no surprise to see last week's eye-catcher Talbot to the fore of the betting now over a more suitable trip, but I am still of the opinion he wants 1m plus.

No. 2 (5) Dinoo (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 90

It's not often you view a race and find yourself short of dangers for your fancy, but that was the case for Dinoo when looking through this race.

Usually, I would be saying, "He hasn't even run-up to a mark of 90 this season", and he hasn't. Still, on seasonal return at Wolverhampton, he was slowly away and did the best of those from the rear and caught the eye with a power-packed finish behind one that scored in a hot Doncaster handicap off a mark of 95 last time and is rated 97.

He bombed out in the Britannia at Royal Ascot for his handicap debut but scored impressively in what was likely a confidence booster at Haydock last time.

On the balance of his form, he has to be better than a mark of 90, and this is far easier than his Britannia assignment on his only handicap start, and he faces exposed rivals today.

He is well worth a chance to improve again. This is a rare one I don't mind backing towards the head of the market.

Harry finally gets a chance to shine

He has had entries nearly every week for this contest with connections seemingly eager to get him out to play, and now Hong Kong Harry gets his chance to shine in the 18:40 William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Racing League R28.

No. 2 (6) Hong Kong Harry (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Ella McCain

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 87

Ricard Fahey has had a poor month in terms of trainer form, but, luckily, I don't believe in that nonsense.

Hong Kong Harry looks a winner in waiting off of this handicap mark of 87, and Ella McCain's five-pound claim to effectively allow him to run off 82 only makes him more appealing.

A winner of all three starts on turf, including in excellent style at Ayr when last seen despite pulling hard and being held up off a sedate gallop marked him down as a promising prospect.

The extra half a furlong here will suit, given the stamina in his family, and although this is a step up in grade, it is hard to overlook him in this contest off this mark.

Handicap debutant Carolus Magnus will prove popular, but this opening handicap mark looks stiff, for all he is unexposed and feared the most ahead of Royal Pleasure. The latter will surely go in before long.