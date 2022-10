Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

15:20 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. El Drama (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Smart performer who was runner-up to Mutasaabeq in the Joel Stakes on his reappearance at Newmarket last month, proving as good as ever. He needs more here, though.

2. Jadoomi (Simon & Ed Crisford/ James Doyle)

Low-mileage four-year-old who is bidding for a four-timer here after making all in the Boomerang Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown last month. More is required here but that's not out of the question.

3. Raadobarg (Johnny Murtagh/ Billy Lee)

Useful colt who has held his form well this term, finishing fifth behind Erevann in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp two weeks ago. Is up against it in this grade, however.

4. Tempus (Archie Watson/ Hollie Doyle)

Has been much improved in 2022, winning four times, including over this C&D. Posted another solid effort when running on well in third in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket last time and he's no forlorn hope for the placings.

5. The Revenant (Francis-Henri Graffard/ Ryan Moore)

Finished runner-up in this event in 2019, won it in 2020 and was a creditable fourth last year. Is enjoying another good season and finished runner-up behind Erevann in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp two weeks ago. Holds solid place claims again.

6. Bayside Boy (Roger Varian/ Tom Marquand)

Smart colt who capitalised on the drop in grade to land a five-runner listed race over a mile at Sandown last month. Blinkers that he wore for the first time at Sandown are retained, but this demands plenty more.

7. Checkandchallenge (William Knight/ Jim Crowley)

Landed a Group 3 at Deauville in August before recording a creditable third behind Erevann in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at Longchamp two weeks ago. A clear personal best is required now, though.

8. Modern Games (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Very smart colt who bagged the French 2000 Guineas in May. No match for Baaeed when an excellent second in the Sussex Stakes but resumed winning ways in great style in the Woodbine Mile last month. He's not taken lightly.

9. Inspiral (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

High-class filly who arrives on the back of a stylish success in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August. Impressively landed the Coronation Stakes on the round course here on her reappearance in June and is very much the one to beat for a yard which has an excellent record in this contest.