Queen Anne Stakes: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Accidental Agent (Eve Johnson Houghton/ Charles Bishop)

Sprang a surprise when winning this at 33/1 in 2018. However, he showed signs of decline last season and refused to race in this 12 months ago, so it is difficult to make a case for him.

2. Bless Him (David Simcock/Callum Shepherd)

Smart handicapper whose best efforts have come here, winning the Britannia in 2017 and beating Lord North on his final start last season. Easy to forgive comeback run but he is taking a big hike in class.

3. Circus Maximus (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Very smart three-year-old last year once dropped in trip. Blinkered first time when winning St James's Palace Stakes on the round course at this meeting and showed slightly better form when a narrow winner of the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp. There could be more to come from him this year and he has an obvious chance for a leading stable in good form.

4. Duke of Hazzard (Paul & Oliver Cole/ PJ McDonald)

Seemed exposed as just useful but showed smart form once fitted with blinkers to complete the hat-trick last summer, winning a listed race at Newmarket and the Thoroughbred Stakes and Celebration Mile, both at Goodwood. Was thriving when last seen but needs to progress again.

5. Escobar (David O'Meara/ Adam Kirby)

Smart handicapper who ended last season in top form, swooping from off the pace to win the Balmoral Handicap over course and distance on his final start. Not seen to best effect at Newmarket on return but up looks up against it in this company.

6. Fox Chairman (Andrew Balding/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Only had four runs last year, making winning debut at Newbury and landing a listed race over a mile and a quarter there on his final start. Placed in between in Dee Stakes at Chester (won by Circus Maximus) and Hampton Court Stakes despite meeting trouble in running on both occasions. Down in trip and is open to further improvement for bang-in-form yard.

7. Marie's Diamond (Mark Johnston/ Joe Fanning)

Proved better than ever when winning a Newmarket listed race by four and a quarter lengths recently, but he was seen to maximum advantage in making all against the far rail and is easy to oppose at this level.

8. Mohaather (Marcus Tregoning/ Jim Crowley)

Ended two-year-old season with win in Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury and made successful reappearance in Greenham Stakes over the same course and distance. He was off the track for six months with injury but didn't run badly when fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes here in October, looking suited by the step up to a mile. More is needed here but he retains the potential to do better this year.

9. Mustashry (Sir Michael Stoute/ Dane O'Neill)

Very smart performer who proved better than ever as a six-year-old in 2019. Won the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last May and bounced back to his best to win the 7f Challenge Stakes under a penalty at Newmarket in October. He's entitled to be thereabouts on his best form, though he had no obvious excuse when only seventh in this last year.

10. Plumatic (Francis-Henri Graffard/ Oisin Murphy)

Very smart miler for Andre Fabre who won the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury in 2018 and the Group 2 Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud last year. Finished a respectable second in a Group 3 at Chantilly last month on his reappearance/first start for yard which won the Coronation Stakes here last year.

11. Roseman (Roger Varian/ Andrea Atzeni)

Was unraced at two but made rapid progress in just five starts last year, winning a minor event at Nottingham in the spring and producing easily his best effort when landing a listed race at Newmarket on heavy ground in November. He is worth his place at this level with more improvement to come.

12. Skardu (William Haggas/ James Doyle)

Smart three-year-old last year who won the Craven Stakes at Newmarket before finishing third in the 2000 Guineas. Produced his best effort when fourth to Circus Maximus in the St James's Palace Stakes at this meeting, staying on to be nearest at the finish. A bit more is needed to be involved here.

13. Space Traveller (Richard Fahey/ Daniel Tudhope)

Smart performer who was a 25/1 winner of Jersey Stakes at this meeting last year and was also successful in the Group 2 Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown. He looks up against it here.

14. Turjomaan (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Has had only four starts but finished first past the post in minor events in the first three of them. He then improved in blinkers/up in grade when a half-length second to Duke of Hazzard in Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood on first try at a mile. He remains capable of better but this is no easy task.

15. Billesdon Brook (Richard Hannon/ Sean Levey)

Caused a surprise in the 1000 Guineas in 2018 but confirmed she is a smart mare by winning three times last year, notably the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes back at Newmarket. Finished a creditable second under a penalty on her recent return in a listed race at Kempton but is vulnerable to less exposed rivals.

16. Terebellum (John Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

Smart, lightly-raced filly who won twice last year, notably a Group 2 at Deauville and didn't need to improve to readily land the odds in the Dahlia Stakes earlier this month. Unraced at a mile but open to further progress.

