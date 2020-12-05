Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Min - 13:40 Punchestown

Twelve months ago, Min replicated stablemate Djakadam by becoming a dual winner of this race, and Willie Mullins's top-class chaser only improved in his two subsequent outings, just coming up short to Chacun Pour Soi in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown, before notching a much-deserved Cheltenham Festival success when edging out Saint Calvados in the Ryanair in March. His main opposition probably comes in the form of stablemate Allaho, but Min has the best form on offer and remains the one to beat.

No. 6 Min (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The Great White - 14:10 Punchestown

The Great White is improving race-on-race, his fourth at Navan on his handicap debut looking a particularly strong piece of form - the first two home coming out and winning since - and he shaped encouragingly after eight weeks off at Fairyhouse last time, grabbing fourth after running on late. He remains lightly raced and has a good chance on form.

No. 17 The Great White (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Maxwell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 98

Arverne - 15:10 Punchestown

It is fair to say that Arverne underachieved over fences last season, but, upped markedly in trip on his return to action at this venue in October, he fared much better than previously in this sphere, his jumping still a bit rough around the edges but producing his best effort over fences as he finished second. He remains with potential and is expected to be bang there despite a 2 lb rise.