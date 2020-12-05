To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Min
There is graded action at Punchestown on Sunday

Timeform highlight three bets at Punchestown on Sunday...

"...remains lightly raced and has a good chance on form."

Timeform on The Great White

Min - 13:40 Punchestown

Twelve months ago, Min replicated stablemate Djakadam by becoming a dual winner of this race, and Willie Mullins's top-class chaser only improved in his two subsequent outings, just coming up short to Chacun Pour Soi in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown, before notching a much-deserved Cheltenham Festival success when edging out Saint Calvados in the Ryanair in March. His main opposition probably comes in the form of stablemate Allaho, but Min has the best form on offer and remains the one to beat.

The Great White - 14:10 Punchestown

The Great White is improving race-on-race, his fourth at Navan on his handicap debut looking a particularly strong piece of form - the first two home coming out and winning since - and he shaped encouragingly after eight weeks off at Fairyhouse last time, grabbing fourth after running on late. He remains lightly raced and has a good chance on form.

Arverne - 15:10 Punchestown

It is fair to say that Arverne underachieved over fences last season, but, upped markedly in trip on his return to action at this venue in October, he fared much better than previously in this sphere, his jumping still a bit rough around the edges but producing his best effort over fences as he finished second. He remains with potential and is expected to be bang there despite a 2 lb rise.

Smart Stat

ASLUKWOODHAVIT - 15:40 Punchestown
6 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Recommended bets

Min - 13:40 Punchestown
The Great White - 14:10 Punchestown
Arverne - 15:10 Punchestown

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sunday 6 December, 1.40pm

Sunday 6 December, 2.10pm

Sunday 6 December, 3.10pm

