Punchestown Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Punchestown on Monday...
"...remains open to improvement and could be the one to side with."
Timeform on Eyre Square
A fairly useful winner on the Flat, Coltor showed plenty to work on when second on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown last month, perhaps unfortunate to run into one as exciting as he did, the winner producing one of the best performances seen in the division this season so far. He is certainly an interesting recruit from the Flat and, with further improvement anticipated, he holds solid claims.
Mahler Allstar - 15:15 Punchestown
Mahler Allstar is clearly well thought of, a surprise runner in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival last season, and though he failed to make any real impression in that race, he shaped well on his hurdling debut at Leopardstown last month, finishing third in a deep-looking maiden. He left the firm impression that there are races to be won with him in this sphere, and with improvement possibly forthcoming, this could be one of them.
Eyre Square - 16:15 Punchestown
Eyre Square made some appeal on paper ahead of her debut in a Fairyhouse bumper in November, and she duly shaped with some promise, making headway out wide entering the straight before staying on gradually for third. That race was won by the now Grade 3 hurdle winner Sayce Gold, so the form is certainly strong, and Eyre Square has finished third in a point since then. She remains open to improvement and could be the one to side with.
Smart Stat
LADY BREFFNI - 14:10 Punchestown
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 2 runnings
45% - P. Townend's strike rate on hurdling favourites
