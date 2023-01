NAP

Ha d'Or - 14:10 Punchestown

This looks a cracking renewal of this Grade 3 and Ha d'Or is taken to build on the excellent impression he created when making a winning start over fences at Fairyhouse last month.

He was a near-smart performer over hurdles but better than form on his first start over fences, making all the running and jumping well in the main to easily beat one who had the benefit of experience. Ha d'Or is open to any amount of improvement now, just the sort who will progress up the graded ladder for his leading connections, and looks a big player.

No. 5 Ha D'or (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Royal Thief - 15:10 Punchestown

Royal Thief remains relatively lightly raced for a nine-year-old and looked a good prospect when making a winning debut over fences at Kilbeggan in October, impressing with his jumping and showing a good attitude to hold off the persistent challenge of the runner-up in the closing stages.

He didn't get very far on his latest start over two and a half miles at this course with the cheekpieces back on, brought down at the third fence. Royal Thief remains with potential as a chaser, though, and looks interesting now making his handicap debut in this sphere. The booking of Patrick Mullins also catches the eye in this Amateur National Handicap Chase (31% strike rate when riding for Henry de Bromhead) and he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

No. 6 Royal Thief (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 123

EACH WAY

Made In The Woods - 15:40 Punchestown

Made In The Woods failed to complete on his chase debut, falling at the fifth fence at Limerick, but he was much better back at the same track just three days, finishing runner-up to an all-the-way winner.

That was one of his better efforts, and he may well progress further with that experience under his belt. He went with plenty of zest, taking closer order at the fourth but having no answer for the well-handicapped winner in the closing stages. Made In The Woods races from 1 lb lower now and should be in the mix with a similar performance.