- Trainer: Roger Charlton
- Jockey: Jason Watson
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Prince of Wales's Stakes Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and pick out their 1-2-3...
"...open to more improvement and worth another chance at this level..."
Timeform on Headman
1. Addeybb (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)
Won the listed Wolferton Stakes in first-time cheekpieces at Royal Ascot last year. Also won Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock before finishing a three-quarter length second to Magical in the Champion Stakes over this course and distance. Proved better than ever when securing a Group 1 double in Australia this spring, winning the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick. Rain would improve his chance.
2. Bangkok (Andrew Balding/ Silvestre de Sousa)
Very smart colt who won the Classic Trial at Sandown early last season. Finished runner-up three times later in the year, including when no match for Japan in the King Edward VII Stakes at this meeting, and returned in good form when winning the listed Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield in February. However, pulled hard and disappointed at odds on when only third in Winter Derby itself, and his consistency is a bit of an issue, as is a tendency to race keenly.
3. Barney Roy (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)
Former St James's Palace Stakes winner who returned from a failed stud career in 2019, winning a listed race at Longchamp before finishing only mid-division in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. Convincing winner of both starts over nine furlongs at Meydan this year, notably the Group 1 Jebel Hatta on the latter occasion and has shown he stays this far, but his recent form leaves him with a bit to find.
4. Headman (Roger Charlton/ Jason Watson)
Developed into a very smart colt last year, winning three times, including Group 2 victories in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud and the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville. Wasn't seen to best effect following a slow start when fifth to Magical in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his final start last year, but is open to more improvement and worth another chance at this level.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|14/09/19
|Leopardstown
|5/8
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 1lbs
|Jason Watson
|8.11
|15/08/19
|Deauville
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|-
|30/06/19
|Saint-Cloud
|1/6
|Flat
|1m 1f 207y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Jason Watson
|-
|18/05/19
|Newbury
|1/15
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Good
|9st 7lbs
|Jason Watson
|14.76
|12/04/19
|Newbury
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Soft
|9st 2lbs
|Jason Watson
|14
|21/11/18
|Kempton Park
|2/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 9lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|1.49
|01/11/18
|Newcastle
|1/5
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Kieran Shoemark
|1.87
5. Japan (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)
High-class colt who beat Bangkok by four and a half lengths in the King Edward VII Stakes at this meeting before landing the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and the Juddmonte International at York (beat last year's Prince of Wales's winner Crystal Ocean a head) when dropped in trip for first start against older rivals. Very good fourth to Waldgeist in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his final start and demands plenty of respect.
6. Lord North (John Gosden/ James Doyle)
Landed a minor event, the Cambridgeshire Handicap and a listed race at Newmarket last year, and he proved better than ever on his return this month when holding on by short head from Elarqam in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock having gone a couple of lengths clear. Holds strong claims.
7. Mehdaayih (John Gosden/ Frankie Dettori) Smart filly whose three wins last term included the listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester and the Group 2 Prix de Malleret at Saint-Cloud. Came up short in Group 1 company but ran well when a length and a quarter second to Deirdre in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and produced another good effort under the circumstances, though never on terms, when fifth to Magical in the Champion Stakes over this course on her final start. This is no easy task on her reappearance.
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
Timeform’s Prince of Wales’s Verdict
There is more to come from HEADMAN this year and he could offer a bit of value against Japan. He went from strength to strength last term and wasn't seen to best effect in the Irish Champion on his final start. There is a Group 1 in him for sure, as there are more in Juddmonte-winner Japan, who ran a cracker in the Arc when last seen. Lord North is on the up and could be set for a huge effort.
1. Headman
2. Japan
3. Lord North
Royal Ascot 17th Jun (1m2f Grp1)
Wednesday 17 June, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Japan
|Addeybb
|Barney Roy
|Headman
|Lord North
|Mehdaayih
|Bangkok
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Went from strength to strength last term, winning a very good Newbury handicap and 2 Group 3s in France over this trip. Not seen to best effect in the Irish Champion final start and has more to offer.