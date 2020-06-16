Prince of Wales's Stakes Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Addeybb (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

Won the listed Wolferton Stakes in first-time cheekpieces at Royal Ascot last year. Also won Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock before finishing a three-quarter length second to Magical in the Champion Stakes over this course and distance. Proved better than ever when securing a Group 1 double in Australia this spring, winning the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick. Rain would improve his chance.

2. Bangkok (Andrew Balding/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Very smart colt who won the Classic Trial at Sandown early last season. Finished runner-up three times later in the year, including when no match for Japan in the King Edward VII Stakes at this meeting, and returned in good form when winning the listed Winter Derby Trial at Lingfield in February. However, pulled hard and disappointed at odds on when only third in Winter Derby itself, and his consistency is a bit of an issue, as is a tendency to race keenly.

3. Barney Roy (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Former St James's Palace Stakes winner who returned from a failed stud career in 2019, winning a listed race at Longchamp before finishing only mid-division in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. Convincing winner of both starts over nine furlongs at Meydan this year, notably the Group 1 Jebel Hatta on the latter occasion and has shown he stays this far, but his recent form leaves him with a bit to find.

4. Headman (Roger Charlton/ Jason Watson)

Developed into a very smart colt last year, winning three times, including Group 2 victories in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud and the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville. Wasn't seen to best effect following a slow start when fifth to Magical in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his final start last year, but is open to more improvement and worth another chance at this level.

5. Japan (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

High-class colt who beat Bangkok by four and a half lengths in the King Edward VII Stakes at this meeting before landing the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp and the Juddmonte International at York (beat last year's Prince of Wales's winner Crystal Ocean a head) when dropped in trip for first start against older rivals. Very good fourth to Waldgeist in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his final start and demands plenty of respect.

6. Lord North (John Gosden/ James Doyle)

Landed a minor event, the Cambridgeshire Handicap and a listed race at Newmarket last year, and he proved better than ever on his return this month when holding on by short head from Elarqam in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock having gone a couple of lengths clear. Holds strong claims.

7. Mehdaayih (John Gosden/ Frankie Dettori) Smart filly whose three wins last term included the listed Cheshire Oaks at Chester and the Group 2 Prix de Malleret at Saint-Cloud. Came up short in Group 1 company but ran well when a length and a quarter second to Deirdre in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood and produced another good effort under the circumstances, though never on terms, when fifth to Magical in the Champion Stakes over this course on her final start. This is no easy task on her reappearance.