Pontefract Racing Tips: Westover can strike in listed feature

Racing at Pontefract
Timeform's Adam Houghton has cast his eye over Monday's card at Pontefract

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Pontefract on Monday.

"Westover rates a confident selection to resume winning ways for Ralph Beckett, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2015."

NAP: Westover will take some stopping

Westover - 14:20 Pontefract

Westover shaped better than the bare result when second in a minor event at Newbury last month, being forced to deliver his challenge from further back than ideal in a steadily-run affair. He also showed signs of inexperience under pressure, but the way he finished his race was encouraging, staying on well to be beaten a little over two lengths.

That form sets the standard in this listed heat, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. Therefore, Westover rates a confident selection to resume winning ways for Ralph Beckett, who is seeking his third success in this race since 2015.

NEXT BEST: Manila Scouse can score

Manila Scouse - 13:15 Pontefract

Manila Scouse left his debut form behind when second at Chester last time, showing more than enough to suggest he is capable of winning a race of this nature. He was always prominent and stayed on well to push the winner all the way to the line, ultimately losing out by a head.

That was a fairly useful performance and Manila Scouse leaves the impression he has an even bigger effort in the locker, especially now stepping up to six furlongs. He clearly goes well in testing conditions and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the third attempt.

EACH-WAY: After John is very well handicapped

After John - 16:05 Pontefract

After John has struggled for form in 2021, but his last two starts have been a bit more like it, finishing fourth at Hamilton in September and at Ayr eight days later. He was beaten less than two lengths on the first occasion and it's worth pointing out that he is now 5 lb lower in the weights than when recording his latest success.

Manila Scouse has also won over this course and distance earlier in his career and the application of first-time cheekpieces could give him the competitive edge he needs to regain the winning thread.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Westover @ 2.3811/8 in the 14:20 at Pontefract
Next Best - Back Manila Scouse @ 2.255/4 in the 13:15 at Pontefract
Each-Way - Back After John @ 6.511/2 in the 16:05 at Pontefract

