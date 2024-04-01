Pontefract Racing Tips: Wen Moon can win again on return

A Pontefract Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Pontefract Nap - 15:15 - Back Wen Moon

No. 5 (2) Wen Moon (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 89

Conditions at Pontefract are set to be testing and that will suit Wen Moon, who made a winning reappearance at this track over six furlongs in similar ground at this meeting 12 months ago.

He held his form relatively well afterwards before resuming winning ways back on heavy ground in a five-furlong handicap at York in October.

Wen Moon wasn't seen to best effect, and maybe found the run coming too soon on his final start at Catterick, but he goes well when fresh, has conditions in his favour, and seems sure to launch a bold bid.

Pontefract Next Best - 16:15 - Back Bustaam

No. 2 (2) Bustaam (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 2.16 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Bustaam looked really well beforehand and looked a much improved performer when making a winning return in a handicap at Doncaster 10 days ago.

He went through that race like a horse well ahead of his mark, clearly relishing the heavy ground, and soon moving clear in the closing stages before being eased at the line.

Connections have wisely turned him out under a penalty and, with the ground no problem to him, he must have an excellent chance of following up.