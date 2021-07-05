To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Pontefract
Epidemic - 14:25 Pontefract

Epidemic was disappointing in three starts for Richard Hannon last year, but has joined a yard that are making a name for themselves with new recruits, and he landed some nice bets when making a winning debut for these connections at Windsor in May. He was too keen when only fourth at Newmarket on his next start, but was again strong in the market and showed a good attitude to resume winning ways over this trip at Leicester 12 days ago. He proved too strong for a fellow improver that day and a subsequent 4 lb rise shouldn't be enough to stop him now taking on his elders.

Agincourt - 15:00 Pontefract

Agincourt finished runner-up to a multiple Group 1 winner in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last year and shaped much better than the bare result in the season's renewal of that race last month. She was slowly into stride and did well in the circumstances in a race that wasn't run at a flat out gallop, getting to within a length of the leader and eventual runner-up before her effort petered out. That was her first start for seven weeks so she is entitled to come on a bit for that and she looks the class act in this field dropped into listed company.

Mondammej - 15:35 Pontefract

Mondammej is a quirky sort but he doesn't look the problem horse he did earlier in the year and he is threatening to come good judged by his latest start back over six furlongs at Newcastle last time. He is usually held up and he travelled powerfully at Newcastle to be first home in his group. He wasn't helped by racing away from the winner that day and is well worth another chance to prove himself on a fair mark. He won impressively at his course earlier in the year and the stiff finish will play to his strengths.

Smart Stat

Tareekh - 13:50 Pontefract

2 - Richard Fahey's number of winners in past 9 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Epidemic @ 2.26/5 in the 14:25 at Pontefract
Back Agincourt @ 4.03/1 in the 15:00 at Pontefract
Back Mondammej @ 5.04/1 in the 15:35 at Pontefract

T&Cs apply.

