Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

"It is interesting that top connections persevere with him..."

Timeform on Waldkonig

Waldkonig - 14:00 Pontefract

Waldkonig was relatively well fancied in the ante-post Derby market following his impressive debut win at Wolverhampton as a two-year-old, but hasn't progressed as expected since, beaten on both occasions last year at odds-on. It is interesting that top connections persevere with him, though, and he looks potentially well treated from a mark of 101 now making his handicap debut.

Dexter Belle - 16:00 Pontefract

Dexter Belle has an attractive pedigree and shaped with plenty of promise on debut in a useful maiden at York last season. She only finished seventh, but shaped a good deal better than the result, showing plenty of speed and travelling powerfully until she was unable to sustain her effort in the final furlong. The drop to six furlongs for her return to action looks a good move with that in mind, and she is the type to improve significantly as a three-year-old.

Ventura Rascal - 16:35 Pontefract

This looks wide open, but Ventura Rascal finished last season right at the top of his game, winning back-to-back handicaps over seven furlongs at Catterick and Beverley. He looked very straightforward for the latest win, making all in good style, and he makes his return to action from just a 3 lb higher mark. He appeals as still being fairly treated, while positive tactics are often seen to good effect at this track, so he looks a solid bet to hit the places.


Smart Stat

King Frankel - 15:00 Pontefract

21% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at PONTEFRACT (rides *KING FRANKEL*)

Recommended bets

Waldkonig – 14:00 Pontefract 2.427/5
Dexter Belle – 16:00 Pontefract 2.757/4
Ventura Rascal – 16:35 Pontefract 5.04/1

