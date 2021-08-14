- Trainer: Roger Charlton
- Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 88
Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Pontefract on Sunday...
"...a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer..."
Timeform on Boltaway
Boltaway is bred to be smart and he has taken off since entering handicaps, winning his last three starts. He completed a hat-trick in good style at Yarmouth last time, getting first run on his main market rival but was well on top at the finish. The third has since bolted up, so the form has a solid look to it, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer.
Valeria Messalina - 15:10 Pontefract
Plenty of Irish challengers in this listed event and it could be Valeria Messalina who comes out on top. She appears to be coming to the boil now, producing her best effort of the season when finishing runner-up in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse last month. She has fared well with the draw, should appreciate this trip on a stiff track, and Andrea Atzeni is a positive jockey booking, so a big run is expected.
Duty of Care - 15:45 Pontefract
Duty of Care is from a smart Juddmonte family and looked a good prospect when opening his account at Newcastle last year. He is best not judged on his latest start at Chelmsford in April where he was always on the back foot after a slow start and remains with potential. An opening mark of 86 is potentially lenient and he makes a fair bit of appeal on turf debut.
Smart Stat
Valeria Messalina - 15:10 Pontefract
£28.57 - Mrs J. Harrington's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Pontefract 15th Aug (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 15 August, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Boltaway
|Possible Man
|Arrow of Gold
|Dash of Spice
|Kings Prince
Pontefract 15th Aug (6f Listed)Show Hide
Sunday 15 August, 3.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Happy Romance
|Valeria Messalina
|Keep Busy
|Friendly
|Double Or Bubble
|Dandalla
|More Beautiful
|Mishal Star
|Chocoya
|Lovely Breeze
|Glesga Gal
|Final Option
|Bimble
|Shepherds Way
|Shuthoor
Pontefract 15th Aug (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 15 August, 3.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Baby Alya
|Tadreeb
|Duty Of Care
|Ready To Venture