Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Boltaway - 14:35 Pontefract

Boltaway is bred to be smart and he has taken off since entering handicaps, winning his last three starts. He completed a hat-trick in good style at Yarmouth last time, getting first run on his main market rival but was well on top at the finish. The third has since bolted up, so the form has a solid look to it, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer.

No. 4 (5) Boltaway EXC 1.81 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 88

Valeria Messalina - 15:10 Pontefract

Plenty of Irish challengers in this listed event and it could be Valeria Messalina who comes out on top. She appears to be coming to the boil now, producing her best effort of the season when finishing runner-up in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse last month. She has fared well with the draw, should appreciate this trip on a stiff track, and Andrea Atzeni is a positive jockey booking, so a big run is expected.

No. 8 (5) Valeria Messalina (Ire) EXC 1.14 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Duty of Care - 15:45 Pontefract

Duty of Care is from a smart Juddmonte family and looked a good prospect when opening his account at Newcastle last year. He is best not judged on his latest start at Chelmsford in April where he was always on the back foot after a slow start and remains with potential. An opening mark of 86 is potentially lenient and he makes a fair bit of appeal on turf debut.