Pontefract Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Pontefract
There is listed action at Pontefract on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Pontefract on Sunday...

"...a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer..."

Timeform on Boltaway

Boltaway - 14:35 Pontefract

Boltaway is bred to be smart and he has taken off since entering handicaps, winning his last three starts. He completed a hat-trick in good style at Yarmouth last time, getting first run on his main market rival but was well on top at the finish. The third has since bolted up, so the form has a solid look to it, and a subsequent 5 lb rise may not be enough to prevent a four-timer.

Valeria Messalina - 15:10 Pontefract

Plenty of Irish challengers in this listed event and it could be Valeria Messalina who comes out on top. She appears to be coming to the boil now, producing her best effort of the season when finishing runner-up in a Group 3 at Fairyhouse last month. She has fared well with the draw, should appreciate this trip on a stiff track, and Andrea Atzeni is a positive jockey booking, so a big run is expected.

Duty of Care - 15:45 Pontefract

Duty of Care is from a smart Juddmonte family and looked a good prospect when opening his account at Newcastle last year. He is best not judged on his latest start at Chelmsford in April where he was always on the back foot after a slow start and remains with potential. An opening mark of 86 is potentially lenient and he makes a fair bit of appeal on turf debut.

Smart Stat

Valeria Messalina - 15:10 Pontefract

£28.57 - Mrs J. Harrington's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Boltaway @ 2.89/5 in the 14:35 at Pontefract
Back Valeria Messalina @ 4.57/2 in the 15:10 at Pontefract
Back Duty of Care @ 2.915/8 in the 15:45 at Pontefract

Pontefract 15th Aug (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 15 August, 2.35pm

Boltaway
Possible Man
Arrow of Gold
Dash of Spice
Kings Prince
Pontefract 15th Aug (6f Listed)

Sunday 15 August, 3.10pm

Happy Romance
Valeria Messalina
Keep Busy
Friendly
Double Or Bubble
Dandalla
More Beautiful
Mishal Star
Chocoya
Lovely Breeze
Glesga Gal
Final Option
Bimble
Shepherds Way
Shuthoor
Pontefract 15th Aug (1m Hcap)

Sunday 15 August, 3.45pm

Baby Alya
Tadreeb
Duty Of Care
Ready To Venture
