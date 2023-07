NAP

Pontefract - 15:50 - Back Rogue Tornado

No. 5 (3) Rogue Tornado SBK 1/1 EXC 2.32 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 62

Rogue Tornado looks the one to beat for recent Royal Ascot-winning trainer Tom Clover in this mile-and-a half handicap for three-year-olds. The well-related son of Cracksman showed only modest form in his first three starts at a mile but he was gelded before his handicap debut and showed a lot more when stepped up to around this trip at Yarmouth last time.

He was unfortunate to come up against a similar type from Sir Mark Prescott's yard, Trooper Bisdee, on that occasion but put in his best work at the finish to go down by a neck and looks likely to have learnt again from that run, giving the impression that he's well up to winning a handicap or two.

NEXT BEST

Pontefract - 15:15 - Back Twilight Romance

No. 3 (2) Twilight Romance SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

There are a couple of last-time-out winners in this valuable novice for two-year-olds, with easy Ripon winner Barg for Karl Burke taking on Twilight Romance who also made a good impression at York last time for John Quinn. Preference is for the latter colt who ran a promising third on his debut at Haydock behind The Camden Colt who is also in this line-up.

The Camden Colt has been beaten twice in better company since, whereas Twilight Romance confirmed his debut promise when travelling powerfully on the way to winning his maiden at York last month, looking a useful sprinter in the making in beating We Never Stop, another who takes him on again, by two and three-quarter lengths.

EACH-WAY

Pontefract - 17:00 - Back Kath's Toyboy

No. 4 (4) Kath's Toyboy SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 66

There's a big field for Pontefract's wide-open finale, a six-furlong handicap, where Kevin Frost's runner Kath's Toyboy can go well from a low draw. He joined his current yard earlier this year and ran some good races on the all-weather, including when winning at Southwell in April.

Kath's Toyboy had excuses at the same track the following month, but resumed his good run of form back on turf when third to Claim The Stars in a competitive race at Thirsk last time where he held every chance when bumped entering the final furlong as the runner-up squeezed through.