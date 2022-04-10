Pontefract Racing Tips: Progressive Ba Na Hills the one to beat

NAP: A 2lb rise for a recent success looks lenient

Ba Na Hills - 15:05 Pontefract

Ba Na Hills hinted at ability in his first three starts and showed improved form to open his account on handicap debut at Newcastle last month. He is bred to stay well, but displayed plenty of speed to win over the seven furlong trip, travelling fluently before taking up the lead approaching the final furlong and showing a good attitude to fend off the challengers once tackled. His style of racing means he could stay ahead of the handicapper for a while and he looks the one to side with following a 2 lb rise on turf debut.

No. 5 (1) Ba Na Hills (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST: Claim The Stars should have too much for these

Claim The Stars - 14:30 Pontefract

Claim The Stars is bred to be at least useful and his two standout efforts last season when runner-up at Ayr and Kempton make him the one to beat in this contest. He ran no sort of race in a valuable sales race on his final start, but has since been purchased by new connections for 35,000 guineas and gelded. He is just the sort Tim Easterby will do well with - he won the Cornwallis Stakes with the dam - and this looks a good opening for him on his return to action.

No. 2 (3) Claim The Stars (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 1.13 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Huddle Up interesting on stable debut

Huddle Up - 15:40 Pontefract

This looks like a typically open sprint handicap for the track but Huddle Up looks interesting starting out for a yardthat is in top form. He was progressive in Ireland last year, closing his season with a good win in a useful five-furlong handicap at Navan in October, registering a second career success in gutsy fashion. He remains relatively lightly raced, and is very much unexposed at the minimum trip, while the stiff finish at this track will suit him perfectly. He should have more to offer from a mark of 83.