Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Grand National Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Pontefract Racing Tips: Progressive Ba Na Hills the one to beat

Pontefract
Timeform's Andrew Asquith picks out three bets at Pontefract on Monday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Pontefract on Monday.

"...he looks the one to side with following a 2 lb rise on turf debut..."

NAP: A 2lb rise for a recent success looks lenient

Ba Na Hills - 15:05 Pontefract

Ba Na Hills hinted at ability in his first three starts and showed improved form to open his account on handicap debut at Newcastle last month. He is bred to stay well, but displayed plenty of speed to win over the seven furlong trip, travelling fluently before taking up the lead approaching the final furlong and showing a good attitude to fend off the challengers once tackled. His style of racing means he could stay ahead of the handicapper for a while and he looks the one to side with following a 2 lb rise on turf debut.

NEXT BEST: Claim The Stars should have too much for these

Claim The Stars - 14:30 Pontefract

Claim The Stars is bred to be at least useful and his two standout efforts last season when runner-up at Ayr and Kempton make him the one to beat in this contest. He ran no sort of race in a valuable sales race on his final start, but has since been purchased by new connections for 35,000 guineas and gelded. He is just the sort Tim Easterby will do well with - he won the Cornwallis Stakes with the dam - and this looks a good opening for him on his return to action.

EACH-WAY: Huddle Up interesting on stable debut

Huddle Up - 15:40 Pontefract

This looks like a typically open sprint handicap for the track but Huddle Up looks interesting starting out for a yardthat is in top form. He was progressive in Ireland last year, closing his season with a good win in a useful five-furlong handicap at Navan in October, registering a second career success in gutsy fashion. He remains relatively lightly raced, and is very much unexposed at the minimum trip, while the stiff finish at this track will suit him perfectly. He should have more to offer from a mark of 83.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Ba Na Hills @ 4.03/1 in the 15:05 Pontefract
NEXT BEST - Back Claim The Stars @ 3.02/1 in the 14:30 Pontefract
EACH WAY - Back Huddle Up @ 6.05/1 in the 15:40 Pontefract

Pontefract 11th Apr (5f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Monday 11 April, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Claim The Stars
Cape Sunset
Cotai Class
Rambuso Creek
Lullaby Bay
Miss Britain
Clapham Sect
Gannon Glory
Slate Cracker
Copperline
Hippo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Pontefract 11th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 11 April, 3.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Autumn Festival
Ba Na Hills
Wendells Lad
Roamin In Gloamin
Rolypolymoly
Ravenglass
Qweldryk
Coligone Kate
Fiftyshadesaresdev
Do I Dream
Shahnaz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Pontefract 11th Apr (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 11 April, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fine Wine
Dave Dexter
Ey Up Its Maggie
Huddle Up
Rebel At Dawn
Glory Fighter
Count Dorsay
Showalong
Rayong
Fox Hill
Spoof
Bossipop
Dream Composer
Abate
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips