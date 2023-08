A Pontefract NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Pontefract NAP - 15:20 - Back Point Given

No. 5 (6) Point Given (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.89 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Point Given made plenty of appeal on paper - he is a half-brother to high-class Toormore and very smart Estidhkaar - and shaped very well on his debut at Doncaster last month, making good headway approaching the final furlong and staying on well without being given a hard time.

That looked a good race beforehand and the form is starting to work out and, given he has the potential to improve significantly for that experience - he has the Timeform Large P attached to his rating - he may take a bit of stopping.

Pontefract - 15:50 - Back Carrigillihy

No. 2 (4) Carrigillihy SBK 11/5 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 75

There are several course specialists in this field, but none more so than Carrigillihy, who has five wins at this track to his name, including two already this season over a mile and a half.

He has never won beyond that distance, but did shape well over two miles in a useful contest at York last year, and he remains on a fair mark judged on the pick of his efforts. He probably did too much too soon in a better race than this at Haydock last time and can get back on the up returned to his favoured venue.