Pontefract Racing Tips: Pocket can rocket home

Pontefract
Timeform's Tony McFadden picks out three bets at Pontefract

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Pontefract on Tuesday.

"...remains with the potential to do better this term..."

Peter The Great

NAP: Pocket The Profit still well treated

Pocket The Profit - 15:15 Pontefract

Pocket The Profit was a rapid improver in the autumn and he registered a remarkable four-timer within a fortnight. He disappointed when trying to make it five on the spin but it's easy to forgive that effort as it simply seemed like a case of a busy spell finally catching up with him. He returns off a mark 8lb higher than the one he defied at Yarmouth on his penultimate start, but he still looks well treated based on the form he showed that day, coming from off the pace to score decisively. He returns with his trainer George Boughey in good form.

NEXT BEST: Peter can be Great

Peter The Great - 14:40 Pontefract

Peter The Great made a promising start to his career last season and this lightly raced four-year-old can kick on again this term. Peter The Great overcame inexperience to make a winning start in the prestigious Wood Ditton on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket and he then produced an even better effort in defeat when pushing the useful Nagano close at Newcastle. After making the most of a good opportunity on Newmarket's July Course Peter The Great made his handicap debut in a red-hot affair at the July Festival. He was only fifth after being sent off favourite, but the form has worked out exceptionally well, with the first two home both developing into very smart performers, while the third and fourth also won next time out. Peter The Great is a lengthy, well-made gelding, in excellent hands with the Gosdens (who won this race last year), and remains with the potential to do better this term.

EACH-WAY: Have a Little bet on Jo

Little Jo - 16:25 Pontefract

Little Jo finished last season out of form but he has been given a big chance by the handicapper and can launch a bold bid on his reappearance. Little Jo has won over this course and distance and he has also run well in defeat here, including on a couple of occasions last term. He goes especially well with cut in the ground, so will be suited by any rain that falls (scattered showers are forecast).

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Pocket The Profit @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:15 Pontefract
NEXT BEST - Back Peter The Great @ 3.211/5 in the 14:40 Pontefract
EACH WAY - Back Little Jo @ 5.85/1 in the 16:25 Pontefract

Tuesday 5 April, 2.40pm

Tuesday 5 April, 3.15pm

Tuesday 5 April, 4.25pm

