NAP

Pontefract - 17:05 - Back Paternoster Square

No. 2 (4) Paternoster Square (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Harry Burns

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 77

Paternoster Square was an expensive yearling and was well supported for his debut at Thirsk but went with little promise.

He has clearly benefited for that experience, though, shaping much better on his last two starts, particularly at Windsor last time. He still looked rough around the edges on that occasion and wasn't knocked about, leaving the impression there is plenty more to come, so he is fancied to take another step forward now moving into handicaps from an opening mark which may underestimate him.

NEXT BEST

Pontefract - 15:55 - Back Summerghand

No. 1 (6) Summerghand (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 100

Summerghand is yet to win this season, but he has been set some stiff tasks, and his mark has fallen 7 lb since returning to handicap company three starts back.

He wasn't beaten all that far in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time, though, leaving the impression he is building up to something, and it is worth noting that he got better as the season wore on last year. This represents his easiest test this season and he can take advantage.