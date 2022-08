NAP

Melody King - 16:50 Pontefract

Melody King has fallen below his last winning mark and has shaped the last twice like he's ready to take advantage. Melody King fared best of those who were held up when fourth at Nottingham in June and he then looked unlucky not to go close when filling the same position at Beverley last week in a race that wasn't run at a flat-out gallop. Melody King would have benefited from a stronger pace, while he was also inconvenienced by some late trouble, but he left the impression he's back in good order and capable of striking from a lenient mark.

No. 7 (2) Melody King (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 69

