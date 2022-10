NAP: Improvise in top form

Improvise - 14:30 Pontefract

Improvise opened her account on fast ground at Haydock on her final start last season and she has shown improved form to finish runner-up on her last two starts.

She bumped into a well-backed handicap debutant at Newmarket in June and ran a cracker after three months off when going down narrowly in testing conditions at Epsom 25 days ago. Improvise traded at 1.01 in-running on Betfair that day, and was only caught in the dying strides, so she is taken to gain some compensation here.

No. 6 (6) Improvise (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST: Sassy Belle on a good mark

Sassy Belle - 13:55 Pontefract

Sassy Belle made a very encouraging start to her career when runner-up to the now-smart Trillium and she went very close on her next start at Windsor, too.

She wasn't in the same form when third back at Newbury last time, but that run looks all the better now with that race working out well, and an opening mark of 78 looks perfectly fair. The same connections struck with a useful juvenile at Newmarket on Saturday and Sassy Belle has to be high on the shortlist here.

No. 5 (6) Sassy Belle (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

EACH-WAY: Carlton And Co can reverse form

Carlton And Co - 16:50 Pontefract

Carlton And Co is one of the least exposed in this field and she ran a career-best effort when a head third to the reopposing Round The Island over course and distance 18 days ago.

She was in a great position turning for home and was in front well inside the final furlong but she was caught on the post by the closers. Carlton And Co is entitled to progress further now and, having landed another good draw, she is expected to be bang in the mix once more.