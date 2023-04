NAP

Highlighter - 14:00 Pontefract

Highlighter has a useful middle-distance pedigree and, while he didn't look particularly well treated on his handicap debut over a mile and a quarter at Doncaster last time, he shaped particularly well.

He left the impression that he would have been suited by a stronger gallop, and he encountered some trouble in-running around three furlongs out. The handicapper has dropped him 2 lb in the weights since, which looks lenient, and he promises to be suited by this longer trip. A big run is expected.

No. 7 (1) Highlighter (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST

Snuggle - 14:30 Pontefract

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and Snuggle is expected to put his experience to good use. He is a bit in and out, running a good race when runner-up at Haydock last season before disappointing on his next start.

He also ran a cracker when again finding only one too good on his return from a break and handicap debut at Lingfield in February, beaten only a short head by a progressive rival. Snuggle did especially well to lay down a stern challenge given how far back he came from in a muddling contest and he may be worth forgiving a lesser effort over five furlongs at Newcastle last time. On his Lingfield effort, he'll prove hard to beat here.

No. 7 (5) Snuggle SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Project Black - 16:00 Pontefract

Project Black shaped particularly well on his debut in a race which has worked out well at York last season and he built on that promise when opening his account at Redcar in October.

He ran at least as well in defeat under a penalty at Newcastle on his final start, beaten a neck in second by a promising filly who he was conceding plenty of weight to. An opening mark of 81 doesn't look excessive and he has the potential to take another step forward now.