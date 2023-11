A Plumpton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Plumpton Nap - 15:37 - Back West End Boy

No. 8 West End Boy (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 99

West End Boy offered something to work with on a couple of starts in maiden and novice company last season and he built on that to make a successful and stylish handicap debut on his return at Wincanton last week.

West End Boy impressed with how readily he asserted and, after putting in a notably quick leap at the last, he pulled ten lengths clear.

As that comfortable victory was achieved in a conditional riders' handicap hurdle, West End Boy escapes a penalty here and holds strong claims off the same mark - he's 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Back West End Boy @ 11/82.32 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Plumpton Next Best - 14:37 - Back Western General

No. 7 Western General (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 115

Western General, who like West End Boy is trained by Joe Tizzard, improved on his maiden/novice efforts after making the quick switch to handicap company, finishing runner-up behind a subsequent winner at Taunton and pulling well clear of the remainder.

Western General then made the most of a good opportunity back in maiden company at Newton Abbot on his final start of the campaign, again looking like an uncomplicated type as he stayed on to fend off a bumper winner.

Western General's physique suggests that he'll ultimately be seen to best effect when he goes chasing, but he showed enough last season to suggest he's up to winning off this sort of mark over hurdles, with the step up to two and a half miles likely to bring about further improvement.