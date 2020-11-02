To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Jumps
Timeform provide three bets from Plumpton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...

"He is a good sort physically, and this longer trip is expected to bring more out of him..."

Timeform on Linelee King

Linelee King - 12:50 Plumpton

A winner in both points and bumpers, Linelee King made the most of a good opportunity to open his hurdles account at the first time of asking at Kelso last month, proving a class apart from his rivals as he pulled clear at the finish. He is a good sort physically, and this longer trip is expected to bring more out of him, so he holds leading claims as he bids to follow up under a penalty.

Collingwood Court - 13:20 Plumpton

Collingwood Court hasn't shown much in his four runs over hurdles, including when making a poor handicap debut at Hereford last month, but he is an Irish point winner, and appeals as the type to do much better now taking on the larger obstacles. This is by no means a deep race, either, and considering David Pipe has a 21% strike rate with handicap chase debutants, Collingwood Court could be worth siding with on his first run over fences.

Nocturnal Myth - 15:40 Plumpton

Nocturnal Myth always appealed as the type to do better in handicaps, and he duly improved on his previous hurdling form when fifth on his handicap debut at Hexham last year, travelling well but just not seeing the race out so well as a few others. He has undergone a wind operation since that run, and though his fitness will have to be taken on merit, he is now 6 lb lower than his opening mark, and with Anthony Honeyball's yard having made such a strong start to the season, he must hold solid claims.

Smart Stat

COLLINGWOOD COURT - 13:20 Plumpton
21% - David Pipe's strike rate with handicap chase debutants

