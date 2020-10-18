To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Plumpton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...

"...the sounder surface here could be just what he needs to get his head back in front..."

Timeform on Constancio

Pisgah Pike - 14:10 Plumpton

Pisgah Pike shaped like the best horse at the weights when second on his handicap debut at Market Rasen recently, looking set to run out a decisive winner (around four lengths clear at the last) before being collared in the final 50 yards. That form comfortably sets the standard now back in novice company, and he is strongly fancied to give weight and a beating to his 12 rivals, with further improvement not out of the question after only four starts over hurdles.

Plenty of Butty - 15:10 Plumpton

Plenty of Butty took a big step forward to get off the mark at Newton Abbot last month, always travelling strongly and keeping going well after hitting the front between the final two flights, ultimately winning comfortably by two and a quarter lengths. This will be tougher after a 7 lb rise in the weights, but he appeals as the sort to go on improving now that he's in the winning groove, so it will be disappointing if he can't mount a bold follow-up bid for the in-form Michael Scudamore yard (67% of horses running to form).

Constancio - 16:10 Plumpton

Constancio continues in good form and shaped encouragingly in first-time blinkers when second at Bangor three weeks ago, possibly doing too much too soon on the heavy ground. He did well under the circumstances to hang around for as long as he did, certainly showing enough to suggest he is on a fair mark, and the sounder surface here could be just what he needs to get his head back in front for Donald McCain, who has been an infrequent visitor to Plumpton in recent years (only one runner in the last five seasons).


Recommended bets

Pisgah Pike - 14:10 Plumpton
Plenty of Butty - 15:10 Plumpton
Constancio - 16:10 Plumpton

