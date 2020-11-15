Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Greenrock Abbey - 12:45 Plumpton

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, and hurdling newcomer Greenrock Abbey is taken to make a winning start under Rules for Alan King. He was a £65,000 purchase after winning his sole start in Irish points, and represents a yard that do well with such types, so is expected to take full advantage of this good opening.

Le Coeur Net - 14:20 Plumpton

Anthony Honeyball remains in good form and Le Coeur Net is one to be interested in. He didn't need to improve to win a handicap from a 3 lb lower at Wincanton on Boxing Day, and for all he was disappointing on his final start over this course and distance, he still looks fairly treated and has gone well fresh in the past.

Jungle Prose - 14:50 Plumpton

There should be better to come from Jungle Prose now faced with a stiffer test and pitched into a handicap for the first time. Indeed, she did well to finish as close as she did when runner-up in a two-mile novice here last time, which was just her second start in this sphere, and given she is out of an unraced sister to Oscar Whiskey, there should be more to come.