Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Annual Invictus - 12:15 Plumpton

Annual Invictus has returned an improved model this season and built on his encouraging return to action at Ascot when opening his account at Lingfield last time. He didn't have to improve to do so, but there was plenty to like about the manner of his victory, always travelling well and drawing clear in good style on the run in. There should be even more to come from him and he is fancied to defy a penalty.

No. 1 Annual Invictus (Ire) EXC 1.8 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 127

Acey Milan - 12:48 Plumpton

This looks a match between Acey Milan and Full Back and preference is for the former, who found it too much in Grade 2 company at Newbury last time. He won a competitive handicap on his chasing debut at Aintree on his return, though, and should have more to offer in this sphere, particularly in these calmer waters now. Acey Milan goes well round here and can quickly resume winning ways.

No. 1 Acey Milan (Ire) EXC 1.56 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 136

Gentleman's Dream - 14:58 Plumpton

Gentleman's Dream offered something to work on sent chasing after 45 months off when fifth at Hereford last month. He has stood very little racing, so he isn't certain to build on that turned out relatively quickly, but he is potentially better than this mark and the longer trip will also be in his favour.