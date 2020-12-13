To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Plumpton
Timeform provide three best bets from Plumpton on Monday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...

"...should have more to offer in this sphere..."

Timeform on Acey Milan

Annual Invictus - 12:15 Plumpton

Annual Invictus has returned an improved model this season and built on his encouraging return to action at Ascot when opening his account at Lingfield last time. He didn't have to improve to do so, but there was plenty to like about the manner of his victory, always travelling well and drawing clear in good style on the run in. There should be even more to come from him and he is fancied to defy a penalty.

Acey Milan - 12:48 Plumpton

This looks a match between Acey Milan and Full Back and preference is for the former, who found it too much in Grade 2 company at Newbury last time. He won a competitive handicap on his chasing debut at Aintree on his return, though, and should have more to offer in this sphere, particularly in these calmer waters now. Acey Milan goes well round here and can quickly resume winning ways.

Gentleman's Dream - 14:58 Plumpton

Gentleman's Dream offered something to work on sent chasing after 45 months off when fifth at Hereford last month. He has stood very little racing, so he isn't certain to build on that turned out relatively quickly, but he is potentially better than this mark and the longer trip will also be in his favour.

Smart Stat

Acey Milan - 12:48 Plumpton

20% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m (saddles *ACEY MILAN*)

Recommended bets

Annual Invictus - 12:15 Plumpton
Acey Milan - 12:48 Plumpton
Gentleman's Dream - 14:58 Plumpton

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

