Plumpton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Plumpton on Monday...
"...should have more to offer in this sphere..."
Timeform on Acey Milan
Annual Invictus - 12:15 Plumpton
Annual Invictus has returned an improved model this season and built on his encouraging return to action at Ascot when opening his account at Lingfield last time. He didn't have to improve to do so, but there was plenty to like about the manner of his victory, always travelling well and drawing clear in good style on the run in. There should be even more to come from him and he is fancied to defy a penalty.
This looks a match between Acey Milan and Full Back and preference is for the former, who found it too much in Grade 2 company at Newbury last time. He won a competitive handicap on his chasing debut at Aintree on his return, though, and should have more to offer in this sphere, particularly in these calmer waters now. Acey Milan goes well round here and can quickly resume winning ways.
Gentleman's Dream - 14:58 Plumpton
Gentleman's Dream offered something to work on sent chasing after 45 months off when fifth at Hereford last month. He has stood very little racing, so he isn't certain to build on that turned out relatively quickly, but he is potentially better than this mark and the longer trip will also be in his favour.
Smart Stat
Acey Milan - 12:48 Plumpton
20% - Anthony Honeyball's strike rate with chasers running between 19f and up to 3m (saddles *ACEY MILAN*)
Recommended bets
Annual Invictus - 12:15 Plumpton
Acey Milan - 12:48 Plumpton
Gentleman's Dream - 14:58 Plumpton
Plump 14th Dec (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 14 December, 12.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Annual Invictus
|Buckos Boy
|Ballydoyle
|Bembridge
|Dolphin Vista
|Reeceltic
|Bring The Bacon
|Racing Country
|Brown Bullet
|Clonusker Lady
|Uknowwhatimean
|Spendable
|Mon Petit Cheri
Plump 14th Dec (3m1f Nov Chs)Show Hide
Monday 14 December, 12.48pm
|Back
|Lay
|Acey Milan
|Full Back
|Battle Anthem
Plump 14th Dec (2m4f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 14 December, 2.58pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hab Sab
|Commandant
|Chain Smoker
|Krujers Girl
|Brother Bennett
|Soarlikeaneagle
|Gentlemans Dream
|Impulsive Leader
|Shaws Dilemma
|Burgess Dream
|Downe Milking Lane
|Abbey Lane