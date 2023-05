NAP

Queens Rock - 15:50 Plumpton

Queens Rock looked a useful prospect when last seen making a successful handicap debut at Doncaster in February, scoring with the minimum of fuss having undergone a breathing operation since a defeat at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

She was still on the bridle when produced to lead after three out and from there she gradually drew clear to win easily by six and a half lengths.

This will be tougher following an 11 lb hike in the weights, but Queens Rock remains with plenty of potential and is fancied to prove equal to the task in her follow-up bid.

No. 5 Queens Rock (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: J. Hogan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 120

NEXT BEST

Sandalwood - 14:15 Plumpton

Sandalwood showed improved form on his latest outing at Taunton, passing the post in front but losing the race in the stewards' room having caused interference on the home turn.

He is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and this is a weaker race than he's been running in recently.

On paper it looks a good opportunity for him to gain compensation for his demotion last time, especially if the change of headgear (blinkers replacing cheekpieces) can eke out a bit more improvement.

No. 1 Sandalwood (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Tom Buckley

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 96

EACH-WAY

Executive Pool - 15:15 Plumpton

Executive Pool was value for extra when opening his account over hurdles at Hereford last month, only winning by two lengths but leaving the impression he would have done it more easily had he not made a mistake at the last.

The manner of that victory suggests he was full value for a 5 lb rise in the weights and he's still low mileage over hurdles after just six starts.

A fair performer on the Flat, he probably hasn't reached his ceiling in this sphere just yet and another big run certainly wouldn't surprise.