A Plumpton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Plumpton NAP - 13:15 - Back Heros

Heros returned from six months off with a dominant victory on his chasing debut at Taunton a couple of weeks ago, impressing with how he went through the race (jumped and travelled well) before asserting in the closing stages to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

This will be tougher from a 6 lb higher mark, but Heros is open to more improvement as a chaser and it will be no surprise if he proves equal to the task for Venetia Williams, who has her team in top form with eight winners from 32 runners in the last 14 days.

Back Heros @ 3.259/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Plumpton Next Best - 15:15 - Back Baltray

Baltray confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut with an emphatic success at Hereford last month, justifying short odds with the minimum of fuss as he drew clear from two out to land the spoils by 13 lengths.

That was a fair performance and Baltray remains one to be interested in now making the switch to handicaps. A BHA mark of 112 already looks a generous starting point to life in this sphere and he doesn't appear to have reached his ceiling yet after just two starts over hurdles.