Timeform's guide to the Phoenix Stakes

Phoenix Stakes

16:40 Curragh, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Bucanero Fuerte (Adrian Murray/ Kevin Stott)

Promising type who has won two of his three starts, including the Railway Stakes over this C&D last month, showing a good attitude to beat Unquestionable by a short head. Remains open to progress and he's a major player.

No. 1 (1) Bucanero Fuerte SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Adrian Murray, Ireland

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

2. Givemethebeatboys (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Won his first two starts, including the Marble Hill Stakes over C&D, and then ran well when beaten a length and three-quarters in fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, showing plenty of pace but ultimately beaten on merit. A bit more will be needed here.

3. His Majesty (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Useful colt who won a five-furlong listed race on debut here in May. Has produced some creditable efforts in defeat since, though was only third behind Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable in the Railway Stakes on his penultimate start, and Ryan Moore has elected to ride Unquestionable.

4. Unquestionable (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Built on debut promise when running out a comprehensive four-and-a-quarter-length winner of a maiden over C&D in May. Took another step forward when pushing Bucanero Fuerte close in the Railway Stakes last month, only headed in the final strides by the game winner, and he holds leading claims here.

No. 4 (3) Unquestionable (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

5. Gaenari (Diego Dias/ Gavin Ryan)

Maiden who has finished runner-up in a couple of five-furlong listed contests, including at Deauville last week. Back up in trip and probably biting off more than she can chew at this level.

6. Launch (Adrian Murray/ Gary Halpin)

Maiden who has shown fairly useful form and wasn't disgraced when third of four in a conditions race last time, but she has plenty to find and Bucanero Fuerte is clearly the stable's first-string.

7. Porta Fortuna (Donnacha O'Brien/ Oisin Murphy)

Has won all three starts, including the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, impressing with how she went about things on her way to a one-length success over Matrika. Has to enter calculations.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

There wasn't much between Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable in the Railway Stakes over this C&D last month, and it should be close between them once again. Bucanero Fuerte displayed a willing attitude that day and, with further progress on the cards, he may again have the edge on Aidan O'Brien's charge. Porta Fortuna is 3-3 following her success in the Albany at Royal Ascot and, also open to further improvement, she is likely to give the aforementioned colts plenty to think about.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Bucanero Fuerte

2. Unquestionable

3. Porta Fortuna