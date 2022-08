Phoenix Stakes

16:15 Curragh, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Apache Outlaw (Joseph O'Brien/ Declan McDonogh)

Got off the mark at Fairyhouse in June and then showed better form in defeat when an excellent third to Shartash in the Railway Stakes over this course and distance six weeks ago. Hard to make a case for in this company, though.

2. Blackbeard (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Won his first three starts but was then fourth in the Coventry Stakes, finishing behind Bradsell and Persian Force, and runner-up to Shartash in the Railway Stakes. Posted a career-best effort when landing the Prix Robert Papin last time, though, and this course-and-distance winner needs to be considered.

3. Bradsell (Archie Watson/ Hollie Doyle)

Impressive on debut at York and then put up the best performance by a juvenile so far this season when landing the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, beating Persian Force by a length and a half with Blackbeard back in fourth. Has more to offer and holds leading claims here.

No. 3 (6) Bradsell SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

4. Little Big Bear (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Landed a strong edition of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and completed his hat-trick in the Anglesey Stakes here three weeks ago, forging four and three-quarter lengths clear of the runner-up in impressive style. Better still to come and is a big player.

5. Persian Force (Richard Hannon/ Rossa Ryan)

Brocklesby winner who also landed a Newbury conditions stakes before finishing runner-up to Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes. Took his record to three wins from four starts when making the most of a good opportunity in the July Stakes last month and is entitled to plenty of respect.

6. Shartash (Johnny Murtagh/ Ben Coen)

Improving sort who made it two from three when landing the Railway Stakes over this course and distance six weeks ago, beating Blackbeard by a short head. Likely to improve again and not dismissed.