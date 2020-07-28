To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Sunshine Sky Parx
Today's best bet Sunshine Sky runs at Parx
Nick Shiambouros returns with two selections from the Tuesday meeting at Parx...

"Her work tab is respectable and should be ready to do herself justice despite the long absence"

Back Sunshine Sky Race 12 at BSP in the 22:45 at Parx

Alfatei ready

Race 4 19:16 Parx - Alfatei

Alfatei should go close in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This well related colt finished sixth to Ghost Game in a $50k maiden claimer at Gulfstream Park in April. He had a chance at the entrance to the straight, but was left behind when the pace lifted. Trainer Michael Pino drops him aggressively, and should be rewarded with a big effort. He should be good enough to take care of this field, and will benefit from the extra yardage. Anything around [3.2] on the exchange will do.

Sunshine Sky to wake up

Race 12 22:45 Parx - Sunshine Sky

I am going to take a chance with Sunshine Sky in this $10k maiden claimer on the main track.

This Sky Mesa filly ran with promise on debut when finishing a closing third in a $20k maiden claimer over this course last June. She made a four wide move on the home turn, and finished the race with good energy. She disappointed on her next start when finishing last of eight in a similar event. There was clearly something amiss, as she did not handle the home turn and was rightly eased. Her work tab is respectable and should be ready to do herself justice despite the long absence. I recommend backing her at BSP.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +69.59

This week so far....

Staked: 2
Returned: 0.0

Nick Shiambouros,

