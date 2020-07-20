US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Bella to deliver

Race 4 19:16 Parx - Mija Bella

Mija Bella is an interesting runner in this $7.5 non winner of four races on the main track.

This mare finished an excellent second against similar over this course earlier this month. She made a strong four wide move to take the lead in the straight, but was collared near the line. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was her first run in over four months, and may have needed it. Trainer Mario Dominguez has an 18% strike rate in claimers, which is more than respectable. I expect improvement, and should be backed around her Morning Line of [4.5].

Luvinmeiseasy to bounce back to form

Race 8 21:04 Parx - Luvinmeiseasy

Luvinmeiseasy should make his presence felt in this restricted allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a similar event at Delaware last month. He never travelled with any fluency, and failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. This run is best forgotten, as he ran as if something was amiss. He is an eight time course winner, and trainer Jamie Ness boasts an impressive 36% strike rate. He put in a bullet work earlier this month, and should be ready to roll. I would advise backing him at around [3.0] on the exchange.