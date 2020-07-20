To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Mija Bella Parx
Today's best bet Mija Bella runs at Parx
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Delaware Park had to cancel yesterday due to excessive heat. Nick Shiambouros heads to Parx with two selections from the Tuesday card...

"This was her first run in over four months, and may have needed it"

Back Mija Bella Race 4 at [4.5] in the 19:16 at Parx

Bella to deliver

Race 4 19:16 Parx - Mija Bella

Mija Bella is an interesting runner in this $7.5 non winner of four races on the main track.

This mare finished an excellent second against similar over this course earlier this month. She made a strong four wide move to take the lead in the straight, but was collared near the line. The front two finished well clear of the remainder. This was her first run in over four months, and may have needed it. Trainer Mario Dominguez has an 18% strike rate in claimers, which is more than respectable. I expect improvement, and should be backed around her Morning Line of [4.5].

Luvinmeiseasy to bounce back to form

Race 8 21:04 Parx - Luvinmeiseasy

Luvinmeiseasy should make his presence felt in this restricted allowance race on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a similar event at Delaware last month. He never travelled with any fluency, and failed to deliver a challenge behind the game winner. This run is best forgotten, as he ran as if something was amiss. He is an eight time course winner, and trainer Jamie Ness boasts an impressive 36% strike rate. He put in a bullet work earlier this month, and should be ready to roll. I would advise backing him at around [3.0] on the exchange.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site


NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +60.41

This week so far....

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Mija Bella Race 4 at [4.5] in the 19:16 at Parx
Back Luvinmeiseasy Race 8 at [3.0] in the 21:04 at Parx

Parx (US) 21st Jul (R4 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 July, 7.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rose Of Dublin
Iron Lilly
Not In The Mood
Twitter Storm
Discreet Cathy
Heart Beat Away
Driven By Speed
Mija Bella
Janelle Dreams
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Parx (US) 21st Jul (R8 1m Allw)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 July, 9.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lost Iron
Belly Dancer
Luvinmeiseasy
General Bellamy
The Robert
Okram
Terrys Charm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles