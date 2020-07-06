To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Ice Diamond Parx
Today's best bet Ice Diamond runs at Parx
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the Tuesday meeting at Parx...

"The extra distance should suit her down to the ground, and a big run is expected"

Back Ice Diamond Race 7 at [4.5] in the 20:37 at Parx

Ice Diamond to freeze rivals

Race 7 20:37 Parx - Ice Diamond

Ice Diamond looks the stronger half of the Coletti entry in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing third in similar company at Delaware last month. She made a strong four wide move on the home turn, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. The extra distance should suit her down to the ground, and a big run is expected. She should be able to take up a stalking position, before making her move in the straight. She should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Long May You Run a tough nut

Race 10 21:53 Parx - Long May You Run

Long May You Run should go close for high percentage trainer Jamie Ness.

This hard knocking gelding finished down the field in a $25k claimer at Belmont Park last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. In truth he was never travelling, and ran as if something was amiss. He is best judged on his previous effort when beating a similar field in great style over this course. He has won eight times over this course and has faced better in the past. Hopefully he can bounce back to form, and should be backed around his Morning Line of [3.5].

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +46.14

This week so far....

Staked: 1.0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Ice Diamond Race 7 at [4.5] in the 20:37 at Parx
Back Long May You Run Race 10 at [3.5] in the 21:53 at Parx

Parx (US) 7th Jul (R7 7f Mdn)

Tuesday 7 July, 8.37pm

Rolls Royce Joyce
Ice Diamond
Solid Gold Dancer
Double Doink
Quiet Please
Risques Jewel
Run Florence Run
Start Of Royalty
Jumpintoaction
Parx (US) 7th Jul (R10 6f Allw)

Tuesday 7 July, 9.53pm

Appealing Future
Long May You Run
Dancing Bull
Drosselmagic
Wonderfully Tuned
Jumpmaster
Admiral Abe
Guns Of Steel
Nick Shiambouros,

