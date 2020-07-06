US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Ice Diamond to freeze rivals

Race 7 20:37 Parx - Ice Diamond

Ice Diamond looks the stronger half of the Coletti entry in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly put in a much improved effort when finishing third in similar company at Delaware last month. She made a strong four wide move on the home turn, but could only stay on at one pace in the closing stages. The extra distance should suit her down to the ground, and a big run is expected. She should be able to take up a stalking position, before making her move in the straight. She should be backed at around [4.5] on the exchange.

Long May You Run a tough nut

Race 10 21:53 Parx - Long May You Run

Long May You Run should go close for high percentage trainer Jamie Ness.

This hard knocking gelding finished down the field in a $25k claimer at Belmont Park last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but weakened quickly when the chips were down. In truth he was never travelling, and ran as if something was amiss. He is best judged on his previous effort when beating a similar field in great style over this course. He has won eight times over this course and has faced better in the past. Hopefully he can bounce back to form, and should be backed around his Morning Line of [3.5].