US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Parx on Tuesday

Ask Siri the smart choice

Race 2 18:22 Parx - Ask Siri

Ask Siri should make her presence felt in this restricted allowance contest on the main track.

This filly was most impressive against similar over this course last month. Despite missing the break, she rushed to the lead at the entrance to the straight and powered home to win easily. This was a super effort from this likeable individual, and clearly has more to offer. Trainer Herold Whylie has a stellar 40% strike rate, and jockey Adam Bowman rides back for connections. She looks like the horse to beat, and should be backed at around her Morning Line of [2.9].

Blue Buff to win again

Race 8 21:04 Parx - Blue Buff

Blue Buff is an interesting runner in this restricted allowance race on the main track.

This talented gelding ships in from South Florida riding a four race win streak. On his latest start at Gulfstream Park in May, he beat a field of $25k optional claimers in determined fashion. He took the lead in the straight, and held on well to score narrowly. Trainer John Servis has given him a nice break, and is ready to roll after posting a bullet work recently. He is suited by the conditions of the race, and should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.