Paddy Power Gold Cup

14:20 Cheltenham, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson/ James Bowen)

Capable of high-class form on his day, as he showed when landing the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton in January. Hasn't been at his best since, however, and was a well held second behind Saint Calvados at Sandown in April. Needs to keep the errors at bay if he's to figure.

2. Editeur du Gite (NON-RUNNER)

3. Simply The Betts (Paul Nicholls/ Mr David Maxwell (3))

Was a major improver over fences during the 2019/20 season, winning four times (including at the Festival). Confirmed he's still capable of smart form last term, finishing runner-up to Stolen Silver in the Silver Trophy here on his final start. Creditable sixth in this 12 months ago and he's an each-way player.

4. Coole Cody (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Admirable front runner who landed this race in 2020 and was still firmly in the picture when falling two out in his follow-up bid 12 months ago. Looked better than ever when landing the Plate here in March and last month's hurdle return should have teed him up perfectly for this.

5. Happygolucky (Kim Bailey/ David Bass)

Useful hurdler who made a fine start over fences during the 2020/21 season, finishing a smashing second in the Ultima here prior to posting a career-best effort to land a Grade 3 handicap at Aintree on his final start. Missed last term, though, and this trip may prove on the short side on his return to action.

6. Stolen Silver (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Made a winning start for this yard at Market Rasen last October and put up an even better effort in defeat when runner-up in a two-mile handicap at this meeting. Was a creditable fourth in the Plate at the Festival before proving better than ever to run out an impressive winner of the Silver Trophy here in April. Career-high mark to defy on return but he's of definite interest.

No. 6 Stolen Silver (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 150

7. French Dynamite (Mouse Morris/ Darragh O'Keeffe)

Smart hurdler who quickly reached a similar level over fences, winning a Thurles Grade 3 in March before finishing an excellent third behind El Barra in a strong handicap at Punchestown in April. His winning return over hurdles last month ought to have set him up nicely for this.

8. Midnight River (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Useful novice hurdler who gained a second victory from five starts in this sphere on his return at Stratford last month, winning impressively for all the race fell apart a little. This is understandably tougher but he jumped soundly then and he remains sufficiently unexposed to make an impact up in grade.

9. Umbrigado (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)

Made big strides forward over fences during the 2020/21 season, producing a career-best effort when taking the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury. Had excuses on two of his three starts last term but he arrives here in good nick, winning over hurdles at Newton Abbot last month. One to consider with blinkers enlisted.

10. Nassalam (Gary Moore/ Jamie Moore)

Five-year-old who enjoyed a good first season over fences, taking a Grade 2 at Newbury last November and ending the campaign with success at Fontwell in February. Couldn't land a blow when well backed on his return at Ascot two weeks ago, however, and he'll need to step up a good deal on that to figure.

11. Ga Law (Jamie Snowden/ Jonathan Burke)

Quickly developed into a useful novice chaser during the 2020/21 season, winning three times, including at Grade 2 level. Proved he retains all his ability (on the back of 20 months off) with an eye-catching third in last month's Old Roan at Aintree and he's clearly on a competitive mark.

No. 11 Ga Law (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 142

12. Il Ridoto (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Impressed when scoring on his second start for this yard at Newbury 12 months ago. Ran better than the distance beaten would suggest in the Grand Annual in March and finished a good third in a Grade 2 at Ayr over this sort of trip on his final start. Five-year-old who is likely to be a stronger model this term and has had breathing op since last seen.

13. Slate House (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Was revitalised when dropped in trip back in the spring, landing back-to-back 2m2f handicaps at Kempton. Checked out tamely at Plumpton in May, however, and while he was likely in need of the run on his return from five months at Kempton four weeks ago, others rate stronger.

14. Storm Control (Kerry Lee/ Richard Patrick)

Dual course winner (over further) who landed a 2m7f handicap at Newbury in January before finishing second in the Sky Bet Chase. However, his record has been patchy since and he needs to step up a good deal on his Stratford return in October, which was his first outing since undergoing another wind op. Blinkers replace cheekpieces.

15. Galahad Quest (Jane Williams/ David Noonan)

Ran well when staying on gradually for fifth in this race 12 months ago. Has been largely consistent in defeat subsequently, finishing second in a four-runner Chepstow handicap on his return last month, and is another with sound claims of hitting the frame.

16. Deyrann de Carjac (Alan King/ Harry Kimber (5))

Smart novice chaser in the 2019/20 season who seemingly isn't the force of old. His mark reflects that and he ran well on the back of six months off when collared late at Wetherby two weeks ago, but the losing run is off-putting and it's likely he'll find a few too good.