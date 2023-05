Ormonde Stakes

15:15 Chester, Thursday

Live on ITV4

1. Hamish (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Very smart gelding who landed this in stylish fashion last season. Won Cumberland Lodge subsequently and wasn't disgraced when narrowly denied by Max Vea in St Simon Stakes at Newbury on final out of the campaign. Should take all the beating.

No. 1 (7) Hamish SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

2. Max Vega (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Smart sort who ran respectably in his bid for back-to-back John Porter wins at Newbury 19 days ago. Should come on for that and is likely to put up a solid showing.

3. Changingoftheguard (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Chester Vase winner last year and was right back to form when landing the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. Not seen since but has to be respected on return.

4. Enemy (Ian Williams/ Richard Kingscote)

Smart gelding. Latest win at Meydan in January. Better than result when 11¼ lengths eighth of 15 to Broome in Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan (15.9f, good to firm, 13/2) 47 days ago. Not taken lightly.

No. 4 (2) Enemy SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

5. Israr (John & Thady Gosden/ Jim Crowley)

Smart colt who looked a good prospect when bagging Doncaster handicap in October. Below-form twelfth in November Handicap there after but sort to bounce back on his seasonal return.

6. Lone Eagle (Ralph Beckett/ Rossa Ryan)

Very smart colt at his best for Martyn Meade, second in 2021 Irish Derby. Hasn't been able to reproduce that form since, though, including when only fifth in John Porter Stakes at Newbury on debut for current yard. Others make more appeal.

7. Old Harrovian (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Much improved from debut (after an absence) when scoring at Lingfield, then made a fine impression when following up emphatically in a novice at Wolverhampton. Needs to prove he's as effective on turf, but there's further progress on the cards if he is.

No. 7 (3) Old Harrovian SBK 13/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

8. Sunchart (Andy Slattery/ Andrew Slattery)

Useful sort who wasn't at his best when a well-held fourth in a listed contest at Navan last time and would struggle in this company even on his best form.