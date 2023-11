Timeform's guide to the November Handicap at Newcastle

November Handicap

15:45 Newcastle, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Teumessias Fox (Andrew Balding/Callum Hutchinson (3))

He showed the benefit of a gelding operation when routing his opposition in a mile and a half handicap at Kempton in March, and followed up from 10 lb higher at Newmarket next time. Hasn't progressed since, but arrives fresh, and return to all-weather a big plus.

No. 1 (9) Teumessias Fox (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 101

2. Mr Alan (George Boughey/Jason Hart)

Finished fifth in this race at Doncaster 12 months ago and showed the benefit of his reappearance when opening his account for this season at Nottingham last month. Went like the best horse at the weights at Newmarket last time and is fresher than most at this time of year. Has to be considered.

No. 2 (3) Mr Alan SBK 8/1 EXC 12 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 100

3. Chillingham (Edward Bethell/P. J. McDonald)

Progressed well last season and picked up where he left off from when winning a heavy-ground handicap at Thirsk on his reappearance in April. Sparingly raced since, but hasn't been disgraced, and he remains a horse to be interested in. Tongue tie fitted.

No. 3 (14) Chillingham (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 98

4. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie/Paul Mulrennan)

On a lengthy losing run but showed the fire still burns when fourth in Ebor (Handicap) at York in August and Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot in October. Not disgraced when fourth to Certain Lad at Doncaster last time but has work to do with Mustazeed on that running.

5. Local Dynasty (Charlie Appleby/William Buick)

Useful performer who won newcomers race at Newmarket, a minor event at Sandown and a listed race at Pontefract in a very productive 2022. Hasn't improved since, but finishing a good fourth to Killybegs Warrior in a handicap at first-named course last time, not getting a clear run after hanging right. Has been subsequently gelded and could have more to offer for top connections.

6. Prydwen (George Scott/Sean Levey)

Has a good record on all-weather, his last win coming over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in March from a 4 lb lower mark. Has run respectably since, and is best not judged on his latest effort where he failed to stay two miles. Has been freshened up since and isn't handicapped out of this.

7. Laafi (William Haggas/Cieren Fallon)

Had been disappointing this season but he produced a career-best effort from out of the blue when opening his account for the season at Newmarket last week, going with plenty of zest dropped back in trip. He is 6 lb higher now and back up in trip but he will be dangerous if allowed an easy time in front.

8. Pleasant Man (Jack Jones/Dylan Hogan)

Useful at best on the Flat for Roger Charlton but he didn't take to hurdling and he hasn't offered much in either sphere more recently. Has since left Paul Nicholls but big revival needed for new yard.

9. Beraz (Julie Camacho/Graham Lee)

Has won two of his four starts for this yard and proved better than ever when winning over a mile and a quarter at Leicester last month, having no issue with the emphasis on speed back in trip. Return to this longer distance will suit and he may not have finishing progressing for this yard.

10. Spendent (Paul & Oliver Cole/Luke Morris)

Opened his account over a mile and a quarter at this track in November 2021 and he has recorded three wins so far this year. Ran respectably when hitting the frame in a handicap at Newmarket last time, but has work to do with Mr Alan on that running.

11. Furzig (Richard Fahey/Billy Garritty)

Better on the all-weather and that is reflected by his mark. Didn't shape badly over a mile and a quarter at York last time, but shaped as though he would relish a return to this trip and he will be happier returned to an artificial surface. Respected.

12. Onesmoothoperator (Brian Ellison/Ben Robinson)

Onesmoothoperator hasn't won for nearly two years, but he has plenty of solid efforts to his name, and goes particularly well at this track. The faster they go the better it will suit him and he looks a solid each-way contender.

13. Mustazeed (Harry Eustace/Kaiya Fraser (5))

Has shown improved form for Harry Eustace this season and he left the impression he is still well treated with how well he travelled through his race at Doncaster a fortnight ago. He has form on the all-weather and he has the form to be involved.

14. Struth (Charlie Johnston/Joe Fanning)

Only three-year-old in the line-up who has shown some useful form this season, producing his best effort when beaten a head in a competitive handicap at Ascot. Probably did too much too soon at Newmarket last time and no surprise if he fared better.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

A typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap, tradtionally staged at Doncaster. Mr Alan has raised his game under testing conditions on turf of late and, if able to perform to a similar level back on the all-weather, he could be the answer. Teumessias Fox is 2-4 on synthetics and is capable of a bold show back from a break, while Chillingham, Godolphin's Local Dynasty and Mustazeed are others to consider.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Mr Alan

2. Teumessias Fox

3. Chillingham