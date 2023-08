A Nottingham NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Nottingham NAP - 15:40 - Back Warren Hill

No. 4 (5) Warren Hill (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 70

Warren Hill showed ability on her debut last season but didn't progress from that, though she has shown steady improvement in handicaps this year, running her best race to date when runner-up on her first start over a mile and a quarter over this course and distance last month.

She relished the extra emphasis on stamina on that occasion, beaten only narrowly by one well ahead of his mark who has since won again. Warren Hill is now just 1 lb higher in the weights, should have even more to offer at this trip, and is expected to go one place better.

Nottingham Next Best - 14:40 - Back Sassy Belle

No. 5 (8) Sassy Belle (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

Sassy Belle didn't finish out of the first three on her first four starts last season, and didn't need to improve when opening her account fitted with first-time blinkers in a restricted maiden at Leicester at the fifth attempt.

She has run to a similar level back in handicaps this season, hitting the frame on her last two starts, and not doing a lot wrong at Windsor last time. Cheekpieces now replace blinkers and the booking of Oisin Murphy could be seen as a sign of intent, so she seems sure to launch another bold bid.