Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Copinet - 15:10 Nottingham

Copinet looks very interesting now making her handicap debut switched to turf. She has done nothing but progress since making her debut at Wolverhampton in September, still not looking the finished article when opening her account in November, and looking decidedly useful when following up under a penalty dropped to five furlongs at Lingfield last month. She showed plenty of speed that day and was value for extra than the two and a half length winning margin suggests, so an opening mark of 80 could underestimate her.

Sir Ron Priestley - 16:10 Nottingham

Sir Ron Priestley makes plenty of appeal on his return to action. Admittedly, he has a 19-month absence to overcome, but he was most progressive in 2019, winning useful handicaps at Haydock and Goodwood before opening his account in pattern company in the March Stakes. He was beaten only by the very smart Logician in the St Leger at Doncaster when last seen which is by far the best form on offer here and his absence isn't much of a concern given he represents the Mark Johnston yard who have typically made a quick start to the season.

Turn On The Charm - 16:40 Nottingham

Turn On The Charm can boast some solid handicap form, opening his account at Kempton in August before following up from a 6 lb lower mark over course and distance on his next start. He failed to complete the hat-trick at Redcar on his final start, but he shaped much better than the bare result on that occasion, racing up the centre of the track when there was a big bias for those who raced on the far side. A strong-travelling type, he should have even more to offer as a four-year-old.

Recommended bets

Copinet - 15:10 Nottingham 3.55/2
Sir Ron Priestley - 16:10 Nottingham 2.56/4
Turn On The Charm - 16:40 Nottingham 4.67/2

Nottingham 7th Apr (5f Hcap)

Wednesday 7 April, 3.10pm

Copinet
Night Narcissus
Batraan
Holbache
Shalaa Asker
Kool Moe Dee
Tatsthewaytodoit
Ready Freddie Go
Cuban Breeze
Faustus
Nottingham 7th Apr (1m6f Listed)

Wednesday 7 April, 4.10pm

Sir Ron Priestley
Ocean Wind
Laafy
Win Oclock
Raymond Tusk
Hiroshima
Nottingham 7th Apr (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 7 April, 4.40pm

Nugget
Astro King
Turn On The Charm
Finest Sound
Ayr Harbour
Kryptos
