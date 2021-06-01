- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 69
Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Nottingham on Wednesday...
"The feeling is he is a well-handicapped horse..."
Timeform on Crimson Sand
Norman Kindu - 13:30 Nottingham
Norman Kindu failed to shine at Wetherby last month, but that was his first run on ground softer than good and he seemed unsuited by conditions, so he is given another chance to build on his breakthrough success at the same course two weeks earlier.
Crimson Sand - 14:35 Nottingham
Crimson Sand was strong in the betting on his return from five months off and left his debut form well behind when winning a five-furlong maiden at Lingfield in February. He looked potentially smart when following up under a penalty at the same course next time, and didn't get the best run through when only midfield on handicap debut at Ascot last time. The feeling is he is a well-handicapped horse and well worth another chance.
A few of these offer potential, not least Qaasid, who comfortably opened his account in a novice event at Kempton last November. He showed much improved form on that occasion, and his smart pedigree suggests there should be even more to come. Qaasid has subsequently been gelded and goes into handicaps on an attractive mark.
Smart Stat
Qaasid - 15:40 Nottingham
21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with handicap debutants
Recommended bets
Nottingham 2nd Jun (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 June, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Norman Kindu
|Fandabidozi
|Overthink
|Oceanline
|Doublethetrouble
Nottingham 2nd Jun (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 June, 2.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rebel At Dawn
|Crimson Sand
|Fantasy Master
|Faustus
|Cahors
|Pornstar Martini
Nottingham 2nd Jun (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 2 June, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sevenal
|Invincibly
|Ilzaeem
|George Morland
|Qaasid
|Dark Company
|Berties Wish
|Siam Fox