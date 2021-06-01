To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Nottingham
There's an interesting card at Nottingham on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Nottingham on Wednesday...

"The feeling is he is a well-handicapped horse..."

Timeform on Crimson Sand

Norman Kindu - 13:30 Nottingham

Norman Kindu failed to shine at Wetherby last month, but that was his first run on ground softer than good and he seemed unsuited by conditions, so he is given another chance to build on his breakthrough success at the same course two weeks earlier.

Crimson Sand - 14:35 Nottingham

Crimson Sand was strong in the betting on his return from five months off and left his debut form well behind when winning a five-furlong maiden at Lingfield in February. He looked potentially smart when following up under a penalty at the same course next time, and didn't get the best run through when only midfield on handicap debut at Ascot last time. The feeling is he is a well-handicapped horse and well worth another chance.

Qaasid - 15:40 Nottingham

A few of these offer potential, not least Qaasid, who comfortably opened his account in a novice event at Kempton last November. He showed much improved form on that occasion, and his smart pedigree suggests there should be even more to come. Qaasid has subsequently been gelded and goes into handicaps on an attractive mark.

Smart Stat

Qaasid - 15:40 Nottingham

21% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with handicap debutants

Recommended bets

Back Norman Kindu @ 3.55/2 in the 13:30 at Nottingham
Back Crimson Sand @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:35 at Nottingham
Back Qaasid @ 4.3310/3 in the 15:40 at Nottingham

Nottingham 2nd Jun (1m6f Hcap)

Wednesday 2 June, 1.30pm

Nottingham 2nd Jun (5f Hcap)

Wednesday 2 June, 2.35pm

Nottingham 2nd Jun (1m Hcap)

Wednesday 2 June, 3.40pm

