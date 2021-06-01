Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Norman Kindu - 13:30 Nottingham

Norman Kindu failed to shine at Wetherby last month, but that was his first run on ground softer than good and he seemed unsuited by conditions, so he is given another chance to build on his breakthrough success at the same course two weeks earlier.

No. 4 (1) Norman Kindu EXC 2.08 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69

Crimson Sand - 14:35 Nottingham

Crimson Sand was strong in the betting on his return from five months off and left his debut form well behind when winning a five-furlong maiden at Lingfield in February. He looked potentially smart when following up under a penalty at the same course next time, and didn't get the best run through when only midfield on handicap debut at Ascot last time. The feeling is he is a well-handicapped horse and well worth another chance.

No. 2 (3) Crimson Sand (Ire) EXC 2.28 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 83

Qaasid - 15:40 Nottingham

A few of these offer potential, not least Qaasid, who comfortably opened his account in a novice event at Kempton last November. He showed much improved form on that occasion, and his smart pedigree suggests there should be even more to come. Qaasid has subsequently been gelded and goes into handicaps on an attractive mark.