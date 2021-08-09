Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Burning Bush - 13:55 Nottingham

Burning Bush produced a career-best effort when opening his account in a nursery at Newbury last month, a solid tempo back at six furlongs really suiting him. He was outpaced in the early stages but was doing all of his best work at the finish and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may sharpen him up a little. He can follow up.

No. 1 (5) Burning Bush (Ire) EXC 2.5 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 77

Yagood - 15:00 Nottingham

Yagood made his debut for this yard in April and has done nothing but progress since, sluicing up over two miles at this course 12 days ago and he can follow up. Admittedly, there was little depth to that handicap, but it was a clear career-best effort from Yagood, always travelling strongly and soon stretching clear of his rivals when asked approaching the final furlong. A subsequent 5 lb rise probably underestimates him.

No. 3 (1) Yagood (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Joseph Parr

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 69

Bellevarde - 16:10 Nottingham

Bellevarde was strong in the market and turned in her best effort of the year to end a long losing run at Windsor last week, a little awkward leaving the stalls but travelling fluently and finding plenty in the finish. On the pick of her old form, she is well treated turned out under a 4 lb penalty and could be up to winning again.