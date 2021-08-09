To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Nottingham
Timeform bring you three bets from Nottingham on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Tuesday...

"A subsequent 5 lb rise probably underestimates him..."

Timeform on Yagood

Burning Bush - 13:55 Nottingham

Burning Bush produced a career-best effort when opening his account in a nursery at Newbury last month, a solid tempo back at six furlongs really suiting him. He was outpaced in the early stages but was doing all of his best work at the finish and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may sharpen him up a little. He can follow up.

Yagood - 15:00 Nottingham

Yagood made his debut for this yard in April and has done nothing but progress since, sluicing up over two miles at this course 12 days ago and he can follow up. Admittedly, there was little depth to that handicap, but it was a clear career-best effort from Yagood, always travelling strongly and soon stretching clear of his rivals when asked approaching the final furlong. A subsequent 5 lb rise probably underestimates him.

Bellevarde - 16:10 Nottingham

Bellevarde was strong in the market and turned in her best effort of the year to end a long losing run at Windsor last week, a little awkward leaving the stalls but travelling fluently and finding plenty in the finish. On the pick of her old form, she is well treated turned out under a 4 lb penalty and could be up to winning again.

Smart Stat

Tarboosh - 15:35 Nottingham

2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Burning Bush @ 3.55/2 in the 13:55 at Nottingham
Back Yagood @ 3.55/2 in the 15:00 at Nottingham
Back Bellevarde @ 3.55/2 in the 16:10 at Nottingham

Tuesday 10 August, 1.55pm

Tuesday 10 August, 3.00pm

Tuesday 10 August, 4.10pm

