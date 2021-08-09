- Trainer: Ed Dunlop
Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Tuesday...
"A subsequent 5 lb rise probably underestimates him..."
Timeform on Yagood
Burning Bush - 13:55 Nottingham
Burning Bush produced a career-best effort when opening his account in a nursery at Newbury last month, a solid tempo back at six furlongs really suiting him. He was outpaced in the early stages but was doing all of his best work at the finish and the addition of first-time cheekpieces may sharpen him up a little. He can follow up.
Yagood made his debut for this yard in April and has done nothing but progress since, sluicing up over two miles at this course 12 days ago and he can follow up. Admittedly, there was little depth to that handicap, but it was a clear career-best effort from Yagood, always travelling strongly and soon stretching clear of his rivals when asked approaching the final furlong. A subsequent 5 lb rise probably underestimates him.
Bellevarde was strong in the market and turned in her best effort of the year to end a long losing run at Windsor last week, a little awkward leaving the stalls but travelling fluently and finding plenty in the finish. On the pick of her old form, she is well treated turned out under a 4 lb penalty and could be up to winning again.
Smart Stat
Tarboosh - 15:35 Nottingham
2 - Paul Midgley's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Nottingham 10th Aug (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 10 August, 1.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Burning Bush
|Dayem
|Aristobulus
|Stromboli
|International Boy
|Glamorous Express
|Bondi Girl
|Pink Storm
Nottingham 10th Aug (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 10 August, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Koi Dodville
|Yagood
|Bailarico
|Kalma
|Socially Shady
|Jackamundo
|Our New Buddy
|Glan Y Gors
|Neverbeen To Paris
|Far Too Beautiful
|Gentleman At Arms
Nottingham 10th Aug (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 10 August, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Boudica Bay
|Captain Corcoran
|Bellevarde
|Latin Five
|Aish
|Radrizzani
|Prince Of Rome