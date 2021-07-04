Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Shining Aitch - 13:20 Nottingham

Shining Aitch proved his stamina for this trip when running well at Yarmouth five weeks ago and has a big shout in what doesn't look the strongest race from a 2 lb lower mark under leading amateur rider Serena Brotherton, who continues to be a real force in these races.

No. 3 (4) Shining Aitch EXC 1.1 Trainer: Philip McBride

Jockey: Miss Serena Brotherton

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 65

Nataleena - 15:05 Nottingham

This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest, and Nataleena looks the way to go after signalling she's ready to strike again when runner-up at Redcar last month. She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark and should have too much for Alan King's Danking, who is still without a win but arrives in good nick and is feared most.

No. 2 (10) Nataleena (Ire) EXC 1.28 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 61

Big Boy Bobby - 15:40 Nottingham

Big Boy Bobby showed plenty of promise as a juvenile and his stable wasn't really firing when he made his reappearance at Salisbury a couple of months ago, so he's worth a chance to find improvement and land what seems quite a weak race on paper.