Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday
Timeform flag up three bets at Nottingham on Monday...
"She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark..."
Timeform on Nataleena
Shining Aitch - 13:20 Nottingham
Shining Aitch proved his stamina for this trip when running well at Yarmouth five weeks ago and has a big shout in what doesn't look the strongest race from a 2 lb lower mark under leading amateur rider Serena Brotherton, who continues to be a real force in these races.
This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest, and Nataleena looks the way to go after signalling she's ready to strike again when runner-up at Redcar last month. She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark and should have too much for Alan King's Danking, who is still without a win but arrives in good nick and is feared most.
Big Boy Bobby - 15:40 Nottingham
Big Boy Bobby showed plenty of promise as a juvenile and his stable wasn't really firing when he made his reappearance at Salisbury a couple of months ago, so he's worth a chance to find improvement and land what seems quite a weak race on paper.
Smart Stat
Big Boy Bobby - 15:40 Nottingham
£22.67 - Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
Nottingham 5th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 5 July, 1.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dream Point
|Dance King
|Quoteline Direct
|Shining Aitch
|Bigbadboy
|Limelighter
|Reclaim Victory
|Manzo Duro
|City Wanderer
|Aoifes Joy
|Bristol Missile
|Final Attack
|Top Attraction
|Jack Is Back
|Fast Deal
Nottingham 5th Jul (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Monday 5 July, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nataleena
|Danking
|Givepeaceachance
|Signal Twenty Nine
|Yukon
|Retrospect
|Celtic Classic
|Fortultous
|Paintball Wizard
|Heaton Chapel
|Grenadier Guard
|Pushover
|Ocean Reach
|Tsarmina
|Scorched Earth
Nottingham 5th Jul (1m2f Class Stks)Show Hide
Monday 5 July, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Myristica
|Big Boy Bobby
|Natural Value
|Silver Gunn
|Realist
|Out Of Reason
|Genuflex
|Loperateur
|Smart Qibili