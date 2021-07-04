To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nottingham Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Nottingham
Timeform bring you three best bets at Nottingham on Monday

Timeform flag up three bets at Nottingham on Monday...

"She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark..."

Timeform on Nataleena

Shining Aitch - 13:20 Nottingham

Shining Aitch proved his stamina for this trip when running well at Yarmouth five weeks ago and has a big shout in what doesn't look the strongest race from a 2 lb lower mark under leading amateur rider Serena Brotherton, who continues to be a real force in these races.

Nataleena - 15:05 Nottingham

This isn't as competitive as the numbers suggest, and Nataleena looks the way to go after signalling she's ready to strike again when runner-up at Redcar last month. She is now 5 lb below her last winning mark and should have too much for Alan King's Danking, who is still without a win but arrives in good nick and is feared most.

Big Boy Bobby - 15:40 Nottingham

Big Boy Bobby showed plenty of promise as a juvenile and his stable wasn't really firing when he made his reappearance at Salisbury a couple of months ago, so he's worth a chance to find improvement and land what seems quite a weak race on paper.

Smart Stat

Big Boy Bobby - 15:40 Nottingham

£22.67 - Roger Charlton's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites

Recommended bets

Back Shining Aitch @ 5.04/1 in the 13:20 at Nottingham
Back Nataleena @ 4.57/2 in the 15:05 at Nottingham
Back Big Boy Bobby @ 5.04/1 in the 15:40 at Nottingham

Nottingham 5th Jul (1m2f Hcap)

Monday 5 July, 1.20pm

Nottingham 5th Jul (1m6f Hcap)

Monday 5 July, 3.05pm

Nottingham 5th Jul (1m2f Class Stks)

Monday 5 July, 3.40pm

