NAP

Have Secret - 15:50 Nottingham

Have Secret caught the eye when runner-up on his handicap debut at Chester in July, making up plenty of ground in the closing stages after blowing the start, and he confirmed that promise when getting off the mark at Haydock the following week, again finishing strongly and overhauling the favourite close home. Have Secret also impressed with his strength at the finish when third at Ayr last time on his first attempt at a mile, faring best of those who were held up in a race where the prominent racers appeared to be at an advantage. Have Secret still looks like a well-handicapped horse after edging up only 2 lb in the weights for his effort at Ayr, and this even longer trip could help the progressive colt raise his game again.

No. 1 (3) Have Secret (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST

Shaladar - 16:20 Nottingham

Shaladar failed to fire at York, when he was possibly unsuited by the trip on his first attempt at a mile and a quarter, but he bounced right back at Ayr last week when producing a career-best effort to win over a mile. Shaladar got the verdict under Oisin McSweeney, who is aboard again here, and he didn't pick up a penalty for that half-length success as it was achieved in an apprentice handicap, so he holds strong claims off the same mark here.

No. 5 (2) Shaladar (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Oisin McSweeney

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 79

EACH-WAY

Sameem - 13:30 Nottingham

Sameem was disappointing at Catterick last time but it's easy enough to overlook the effort as he possibly found the race coming too soon after he had run well to finish runner-up at Haydock only ten days earlier. Sameem posted his best effort of the season when runner-up at Haydock, going down by just a neck after cutting out the running at a decent gallop, and it's worth noting he pulled a long way clear of the third on that occasion. He is only 1 lb higher than at Haydock so is on a competitive mark and ought to go well having been given a short break since Catterick.