NAP

Nottingham - 16:45 - Back Reach

No. 3 (2) Reach (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Reach shaped encouragingly after six weeks off when finishing fourth at York last time, coming from further back than the trio who beat her and possibly finding the lack of a recent outing telling late on.

Beaten four lengths at the line, she certainly showed enough to suggest she is on a good mark and the return to a mile and a quarter today is likely to be in her favour.

This 0-70 also represents a significant drop in grade and, still unexposed after just six starts, Reach stands out as very much the one to beat as she seeks a second career win.

NEXT BEST

Nottingham - 14:15 - Back Jasour

No. 4 (2) Jasour SBK 6/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Jasour made a promising start to his career when filling the runner-up spot at Salisbury a couple of weeks ago, looking the likeliest winner (hit a low of 1.1 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before hanging left inside the final furlong and being headed close home.

He was beaten just a neck at the line and that form sets a good standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while the small 'p' attached to his rating denotes that he is likely to improve.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this maiden, but Jasour rates a very solid selection to get off the mark at the second attempt.

EACH-WAY

Nottingham - 17:15 - High Security

No. 5 (6) High Security SBK 5/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Alex Jary

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 62

High Security failed to justify favouritism when well backed at Beverley on Wednesday, but it's worth putting a line through that run as he lost all chance when very slowly from the stalls (blindfold removed late).

Beaten just a length and a half on his previous start over the same course and distance, he is still 1 lb lower in the weights and could be worth another chance to confirm the promise of that effort after just four days off.