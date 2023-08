A Nottingham NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Nottingham NAP - 16:30 - Back Northern Spirit

No. 8 (5) Northern Spirit EXC 1.7 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

Northern Spirit was an impressive winner at this course last month and he ran at least as well in defeat when filling the runner-up spot in a deeper race at Yarmouth next time.

He was beaten just three quarters of a length on the last occasion and that is proving strong form as the pair he split, Dark Trooper and Monsieur Kodi, have both won since.

Northern Spirit's record is one of steady progression and he's fancied to improve again to defy a 1 lb rise and bring up his fourth win of the year.

Back Northern Spirit @ 2/1 Bet now

Nottingham Next Best - 17:05 - Back Buddy's Beauty

No. 1 (2) Buddy's Beauty EXC 1.53 Trainer: John Gallagher

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 65

Buddy's Beauty has proved a revelation since making the switch to handicaps with back-to-back wins, first opening her account over this course and distance and then defying a 5 lb higher mark to follow up at Leicester.

She found a big chunk of improvement on the last occasion, making all to win by four and a half lengths in dominant fashion.

This will be tougher following a further 10 lb hike in the weights, but Buddy's Beauty is clearly on a sharp upward curve and remains one to be interested in now bidding for the hat-trick after seven weeks off.

Back Buddy's Beauty @ 2/1 Bet now

Nottingham Each-Way - 14:30 - Back Barney's Angel

No. 3 (13) Barney's Angel EXC 1.48 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Mr Josh Agar

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 59

Barney's Angel finished down the field on his latest outing at Beverley, but that was a rare poor effort and his overall profile suggests he's the type to bounce back quickly.

He ran a solid race when finishing fourth over this course and distance on his previous start, sticking to his task well to be beaten less than three lengths.

Barney's Angel is now 3 lb lower in the weights than he was then and appeals as perhaps the most solid proposition in a race where the majority have questions to answer.