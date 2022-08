NAP: Mukha Magic can win again

Mukha Magic - 15:15 Nottingham

This looks a good race for the grade but Mukha Magic arrives in top form, winning three of his last five starts, and the manner of his latest success suggests he should be hard to beat again.

He had bumped into one well ahead of their mark at Kempton the time before, but didn't have any rivals of the same ilk last time, easily putting the race to bed early in the straight and earning himself a healthy sectional upgrade for his performance.

Mukha Magic is now 9 lb higher in the weights, but if he is in the same form, that shouldn't be enough to stop him, and he has the speed to cope with this drop back in trip.

No. 3 (1) Mukha Magic SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST: So Grateful can follow up

So Grateful - 16:25 Nottingham

So Grateful gained due reward for a string of consistent efforts when belatedly opening his account at Southwell last time with a fair bit in hand.

It didn't take him long to assert away from his rivals once asked to go win his race around two furlongs out and he was eased towards the finish, having more in hand than the official margin suggests.

So Grateful has plenty of form on turf to call upon, so the switch back to grass shouldn't pose a problem, and he remains a horse to be interested in from a 6 lb higher mark.