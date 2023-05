NAP

Kingmania - 15:40 Nottingham

Kingmania was well backed on a couple of occasions last year but she didn't progress as expected. However, she joined an up-and-coming yard ahead of this season and proved at least as good as ever when making a winning start at Southwell last month, overcoming a pace and positional bias to win with a fair bit in hand.

The way that race developed disguised her superiority on the day, having much more in hand than the half-length margin suggests, while her performance can be upgraded further when taking sectionals into account. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights almost certainly underestimates her and it shouldn't be enough to prevent her following up back on turf.

No. 3 (5) Kingmania (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.58 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST

Crystal Caprice - 16:10 Nottingham

Sir Michael Stoute won this listed event with a well-bred filly 12 months ago and Crystal Caprice is taken to repeat the feat on her return to action. She is from a family that connections know well, and quickly developed into a useful performer last season, opening her account in style at Yarmouth and going on to win her next two starts in handicaps with something in hand.

She was beaten fair and square in listed company at Newmarket in September, but is best not judged on her latest effort at Kempton where she shaped as if something was amiss. Crystal Caprice is bred to relish the step up to middle distances now and, representing a yard than has began the season well, she seems sure to launch a bold bid.

No. 3 (7) Crystal Caprice (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Mexicali Rose - 15:10 Nottingham

A wide-open fillies' handicap where Mexicali Rose makes appeal. She showed plenty of ability on her debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket towards the end of last season but failed to progress as expected on her next start on the all-weather at Lingfield.

However, she ran well on her return from four months off at Leicester 18 days ago, travelling well and only caught late in the day by another promising filly, and she remains with potential for better now making her handicap debut from a fair-looking mark.