NAP

Just Bring It - 15:15 Nottingham

Just Bring It shaped well in a few races that worked out well last year and he was strong in the market when making a winning return at Kempton last month.

He never really gave his backers anything to worry about as he brushed aside a filly who arrived on the up, carried left in the closing stages but having plenty in hand at the line. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks lenient on the face of it and Just Bring It remains a horse to be interested in.

No. 1 (5) Just Bring It (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

NEXT BEST

Goldkit - 14:05 Nottingham

Goldkit has a bit of size about her, so it is no surprise that her sales price rose considerably as a two-year-old, and she shaped with plenty of promise when narrowly denied by one who had previous experience on her debut at Kempton in January.

That form has worked out well and she hasn't been disgraced since, so she looks the one to beat on these terms now contesting a classified event with David Probert taking over in the saddle for the first time.

No. 2 (5) Goldkit (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Entrancement - 16:25 Nottingham

The market may reveal more but Entrancement looks the one to side with having her first start for David Menuisier.

She showed improved form when opening her account over the extended mile at this course on her final start, well suited by the emphasis on stamina, suggesting she'll relish this step up to a mile and a quarter. Conditions won't be a problem, either, and she represents a yard that won the Lincoln at Doncaster last Saturday.